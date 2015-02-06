(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
food services
company Compass Group PLC's (Compass) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured ratings at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Compass will
continue to
generate positive free cash flow (FCF) and maintain the steady
growth seen over
at least the past four years. The ratings also reflect the
company's strong
customer and geographic diversification and stable retention
rate at above 90%.
This is, however, balanced by a lack of leverage headroom mainly
as a result of
a return of GBP1bn cash to its shareholders in FY14. Fitch
expects Compass's
funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage over
FY15-FY16 to be around
the 3.0x maximum threshold compatible with the current 'A-'
rating. However,
this is mitigated by Compass's proven ability to maintain strong
cash generation
and by Fitch's expectations that it will retain strong overall
financial
flexibility.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
No Leverage Headroom
The forecast increase in FFO leverage over FY15-FY16 to around
3.0x (FY14: 2.9x)
is a result of Compass's debt issue to fund its share buyback
programme and its
GBP1bn cash return to shareholders in FY14. However, Fitch views
positively
Compass's maintenance of a leverage target of net
debt-to-reported EBITDA of
1.5x, indicating its willingness to protect its credit metrics
and ratings.
Shareholder Friendly Policy
Compass has over the last four years distributed more cash to
shareholders
through dividend and share buyback programmes than it generated
in FCF. While
Compass's cash flow remained stable at GBP663m-GBP731m (FCF
before dividend) a
year between FY11-FY14, shareholder distribution has resulted in
its leverage
being outside the range compatible with its 'A-' rating.
However, Fitch
estimates that FCF will be sufficient to fully cover Compass
shareholder
distributions from FY16 onwards.
Stable Business Profile
Compass benefits from its large size within the food service
industry, a
diversified customer base, a high contracted revenue base and
strong
geographical diversification. Compass has also demonstrated the
ability to
offset macro-driven operating pressures with a stable
client-retention rate
(93.5% in FY14), active management of its cost base and the
development of its
"soft" (non-food) support service offering.
Steady Cash Flow Performance
The ratings reflect continued growth and consistent positive FCF
generation over
at least the past four years. Fitch expects that FCF margin will
continue to be
in the range of 1.4% to 1.6% in FY15-FY16, supported by
sustained profitability
and low working capital and capital spending requirements. We
also expect that
the group will continue to expand through additional net new
business wins and
infill acquisitions as it focuses on organic growth.
Geographical Diversity
Compass's stable performance has been supported by its
increasing presence in
fast-growing emerging markets and strong new business wins in
North America over
at least the past four years. Organic sales in the fast-growing
emerging markets
and North America increased 8.1% and 6.8%, respectively, in
FY14. In Europe and
Japan, organic sales are declining, albeit at a slower rate, at
1.5% in FY14
compared with 3% in FY13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- Negative organic sales growth and significant EBITDA margin
erosion
- Continuation of an aggressive financial policy or operational
weakness leading
to FFO- adjusted gross leverage deterioration above 3.0x on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover below 4.5x (FY14: 6.3x)
- Insufficient FCF (pre-dividends) from FY16 to fully cover
shareholder returns
Fitch is unlikely to upgrade the ratings due to the low
operating margin of the
industry, Compass's modest FCF margin, and the asset-light
nature of the
business.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ilana Elbim
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1644
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.