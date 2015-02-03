(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a
teleconference on Ford
China's new auto-loan asset-backed securitisation (ABS) deal at
10.30am (Hong
Kong/Beijing time) on Thursday, 5 February 2015.
Fitch has assigned an expected rating to Fuyuan 2015-1 Retail
Auto Mortgage Loan
Securitization Trust (Fuyuan 2015-1). The transaction is backed
by Chinese
automotive loan receivables originated by Ford Automotive
Finance (China)
Limited (FAFC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Credit
Company LLC
(BBB-/Positive/F3). The expected rating is as follows:
CNY2,554m senior notes due October 2020: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook
Stable
Our press release on the transaction is available at:
here
rigin=home
The teleconference will begin with brief remarks of the rating
rationale by
Fitch, followed by a Q & A session with callers. It will be
hosted by the
following analysts:
- Helen Wong, Senior Director, Structured Finance
- Hilary Tan, Director, Structured Finance
All participants are requested to register in advance through
this link:
here
Callers are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes before the
start time.
Conference ID 79445226
Participant International Dial-In Number: +61 283733610
Participant Local Dial-In Numbers:
Australia, Sydney 0283733582
Canada, Toronto +16474269740
China, Domestic 8008700210
China, Domestic 4001203170
Germany, Frankfurt +496925739844
Hong Kong 85230512792
India, Mumbai +912230985882
Ireland, Dublin +35315269743
Japan, Domestic 0120301736
Japan, Tokyo +81345808341
Korea (South), Seoul +82264903527
Macau +85362625244
Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur +60377249610
New Zealand, Auckland +6492805281
Singapore, Singapore +6531580667
Taiwan, Taipei +886277438419
United Kingdom, London +442036514876
United States, New York +18455071610
Participant International Toll Free Dial-In Numbers:
Australia 1800725000
Canada 18555760539
Germany 08001802370
Hong Kong 800906648
India 180030000597
Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030204845
Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030204845
Korea (South) 0079861361784
Malaysia 1800816804
New Zealand 0800446046
Philippines 180016120170
Singapore 8006162313
Taiwan 00801615198
Thailand 0018006121041
United Kingdom 08082341369
United States 18007429301
For enquiries, market participants can contact Wandy Hon
(wandy.hon@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9915) or Wayne Lai
(wayne.lai@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7219). Media can get in
touch with the
contact listed below.
A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after
the call on the
"Events" page of the Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.