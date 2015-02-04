(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) The rapid election of a new Italian
president should
enable the government and lawmakers to focus on institutional
and economic
reforms, Fitch Ratings says. Weak nominal growth prospects are a
ratings
weakness, and successfully implementing structural reforms that
boost growth
would support Italy's sovereign credit profile.
Sergio Mattarella, the candidate proposed by Prime Minister and
Democratic Party
(PD) leader Matteo Renzi, was sworn in as president on Tuesday.
Mattarella, a
constitutional court judge and former PD member, received 665
votes in
Saturday's fourth round vote, well above the simple majority
(505) needed from
the electoral college at this stage.
Renzi proposed Mattarella for the presidency on 29 January and
his candidacy was
backed by the PD and its coalition partner, the New Centre Right
party (NCD).
The quick and clear conclusion avoids the political volatility
that has been a
feature of Italian politics in recent years, creating
uncertainty about
governments' durability and capacity for structural reform.
Renzi's unilateral decision to nominate Mattarella could create
tensions within
the coalition (lengthy negotiations were needed to secure NCD
support) and with
Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. This latter party may now be
less willing to
support Renzi's constitutional and electoral reform proposals to
permanently
improve political stability. Policy choices may therefore
continue to reflect
bargaining between and within the major parties.
In the year since it took office, the current government has
made progress with
structural reforms. At the end of last year, it implemented the
first enabling
laws for its Jobs Act, to increase labour market flexibility.
Progress with
reforms could boost business confidence and investment.
However, structural reform typically improves growth potential
only in the
medium term, and the near-term economic outlook is fragile. Real
GDP contracted
during the first three quarters of 2014, despite modest fiscal
and monetary
stimuli implemented last year. Long-standing structural
weaknesses have reduced
potential growth, suggesting the boost in 2015 from lower oil
prices, more
recent ECB easing (including sovereign quantitative easing) and
the weaker euro
may be limited.
Unemployment was 12.9% in December 2014, 0.3pp higher than
December 2013, while
inflation was minus 0.6% yoy in January, according to ISTAT.
This implies only
minimal nominal growth and a low revenue base for the budget,
and confirms the
downside risks to our forecast of a weak recovery (real GDP
growth of 0.6%) in
2015.
As we highlighted when we affirmed Italy's 'BBB+'/Stable in
October 2014,
without a return to GDP growth and large primary budget
surpluses, the task of
gradually reducing Italy's very high debt/GDP ratio will be more
challenging.
