(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn British Arab Commercial Bank's (BACB) ratings. The withdrawal follows the bank's decision to stop participating in the rating process, which means that Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Prior to withdrawal, BACB's ratings were affirmed. For the ratings rationale see "Fitch Affirms British Arab Commercial Bank at 'BB'; Outlook Stable" dated 23 January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook and withdrawn Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 879087 202 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director + 33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.