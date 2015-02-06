(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Sony
Corporation's
(Sony; BB-/Stable) device segment - including its market-leading
image sensor
business - will continue to fare better than its other
electronics businesses
and drive overall margin recovery. In addition, we expect
benefits from the
company's on-going restructuring to steadily feed through to a
lower cost
structure in the medium term.
Sony's latest upward revision in earnings forecast for the year
ending March
2015 (FYE15) and improved profitability of its electronics
businesses were
underpinned by higher device and game revenues and the steady
progress with its
restructuring.
Image sensors will be increasingly important in driving Sony's
profitability in
the next two to three years and may help offset stiff
competition in Sony's
other key products. Image sensors accounted for 43% of Sony's
device revenue in
FYE14 and the device segment generally commands higher margins.
Excluding
impairment charges, operating EBIT margin of the device segment
expanded to 13%
in 9MFYE15, from 5% in 9MFYE14, driven by increased sales of
image sensors and
camera modules as well as favourable exchange rates.
We expect Sony to maintain its market-leading position in
high-end image
sensors. It is focusing on an expanding market for mobile, IP
security cameras
and automotive cameras. The company announced capacity expansion
plan to boost
image sensor capacity by 33% by FYE16 to 80,000 wafers per
month, which should
help Sony to capture growing market demand.
Fitch expects Sony's on-going restructuring to, at least,
stabilise margins at
their current level. Driven primarily by cost reduction, its LCD
TV business has
reported profits for the past three consecutive quarters, even
outperforming its
peer Panasonic (BBB-/Stable) during the same period. Operating
EBIT of the LCD
TV business for 9MFYE15 totalled JPY22bn. Management now sees a
higher chance of
meeting its break-even target for TVs in FYE15, a target which
we previously
viewed as a significant challenge.
Management's resolve to take additional steps to streamline the
cost structure
of its mobile business should be credit-positive, though
corresponding
restructuring cost of JPY30bn will hit FYE15 and FYE16 operating
EBIT.
Nevertheless, Sony's smaller scale will struggle against the big
two, Apple and
Samsung (A+/Stable), and will also face competition in the
premium market from
LG Electronics (BBB-/Stable), HTC and Nokia.
Fitch revised Sony's Outlook to Stable from Negative in November
2014,
reflecting our belief that steady benefits from product mix
improvement and cost
reductions would halt the deterioration in its credit quality.
We would upgrade Sony's ratings if it achieves sustained
operating EBIT margin
above 1% (FYE14: -2.1%) and sustained funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
leverage below 4.5x (FYE14: 7.6x), all excluding Sony Financial
Holdings.
Regaining investment-grade ratings would be contingent on Sony
further
strengthening its image sensor market position, reclaiming
technology leadership
in other key products and further capitalising on its brand,
which we believe
still carries latent appeal for customers.
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Steve Durose
Senior Director
Deputy Head
Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
