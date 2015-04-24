(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says weakening government
support will
exert pressure on around 30 EU banks' Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
in 2Q15 despite improvements in intrinsic liquidity profiles at
many banks
across the sector. However, for a small number of the currently
support-driven
investment grade banks, liquidity profiles may be sufficiently
strong for
Short-Term IDRs to be unaffected, even if Long-Term IDRs are
downgraded.
Short-term IDRs reflect a bank's vulnerability to default in the
short-term (up
to 13 months) and are mapped to Long-term IDRs in accordance
with a
correspondence table under Fitch's criteria. The table has three
crossover
points where either of two Short-Term IDRs can be assigned for a
given Long-Term
IDR: 'A+', 'A-' and 'BBB'.
Reductions in reliance on short-term wholesale funding and
larger liquid asset
buffers, complemented by more sophisticated liquidity risk
management have
improved many banks' liquidity profiles over the past several
years. Basel III
initiatives such as the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net
stable funding
ratio (NSFR), along often with other supervisory tools,
complement banks' own
tools and stress tests and mean that many banks' stand-alone
funding and
liquidity positions are becoming structurally more resilient
than pre-crisis.
Over time, therefore, it is becoming more likely that the higher
of two
Short-Term IDRs at crossover points will be assigned.
Fitch's report 'EU Bank Short-Term Ratings: Weakening Sovereign
Support Balanced
By Reduced Risk Appetite and Structural/Regulatory Change' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
