CHICAGO, February 18 (Fitch) Capital markets revenues at the
five largest U.S.
banks were down substantially in the fourth quarter of 2014
(4Q'14) while the
strong M&A environment buoyed advisory revenues, according to a
new Fitch
Ratings report.
Fixed Income Currency and Commodities (FICC) accounted for 37%
of total
investment banking revenues in aggregate during the 4Q'14, down
from 47% in
3Q'14 and 44% year-over-year as low volatility took its toll on
client activity
levels and spreads.
The Goldman Sachs Group showed the largest decline in FICC
revenues on a
quarterly and year-over-year basis, while J.P. Morgan was the
sole outlier,
increasing its market share and grabbing more than 26% of
overall capital
markets revenue in the final quarter of the year.
'While a strong M&A environment has been helpful in offsetting
some of the
declines in FICC, capital markets revenues are still key,' said
Justin Fuller,
Senior Director.
A combination of structural factors, like evolving regulation
and restrictive
capital requirements, and cyclical factors, like low interest
rates and
volatility, point to more of the same in the next few quarters,
even as the
environment remains conducive to M&A.
Four of the five U.S. Global Trading and Universal Banks (Bank
of America, JP
Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley) saw stronger advisory
revenues in
4Q'14, while Citigroup experienced a decline. The overall trend
is likely to
continue as M&A backlogs remain strong, and could boost debt and
equity
underwriting revenues as well.
The full report, 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 4Q'14,'
is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
