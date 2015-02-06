(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded and
withdrawn the
'BBB-' ratings for BankGuam Holding Company (BGHC) and Bank of
Guam. The rating
Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. The downgrades
reflect lower
capital ratios year over year, continued strong out of market
loan growth year
over year and continued weak earnings. The ratings are being
withdrawn for
commercial reasons. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and VR
BGHC 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating
(VR) reflect its
solid franchise and deposit base in Guam as well as relatively
stable
performance through the cycle. These strengths are balanced
against the high
loan growth outside its home market, low profitability relative
to peers due to
its high cost structure, and weakening capitalization relative
to its rated peer
group.
Capital is a ratings weakness for the company. Tangible common
equity declined
90 basis points (bps) to 6.24% between year-end 2013 and 3Q'14.
The large
reduction to capital was outside of Fitch's expectation for
capital management.
Tangible capital levels rank near the bottom of Fitch's U.S.
universe of rated
banking institutions. Asset growth has outpaced retained
earnings after dividend
payments. BGHC has maintained a dividend payout ratio of
approximately 45% to
50% of net income.
Asset quality has historically been strength for the company.
Current asset
quality metrics remain stable. At 3Q'14, nonperforming assets as
a percentage of
gross loans totaled 2.75%, which is 1bp higher than year end
2013. Net
charge-offs peaked at just 66 bps in 2009, which compares very
favorably to the
banking sector. However, Fitch believes BGHC's mainland growth
could lead to
asset quality metrics that are weaker than the company's
historically solid
levels. In addition, Fitch remains concerned about the
concentration risk in its
loan portfolio as the bank holds large individual loans that
represent
significant portions of capital.
Earnings performance remains a relative weakness for the
company. BGHC's return
on average assets through 3Q'14 totaled 61bps, down from 77bps
for full year
2013. Earnings declined due to margin compression, higher
provisions and lower
fee income. Due to BGHC's higher cost structure from overhead
expenses, earnings
typically lag behind similarly sized community banks.
BGHC has a solid funding profile and good deposit franchise.
BGHC's loan to
deposit ratio is low at 65%. Competition for deposits in Guam is
dominated by
three competitors, which collectively control 89% of deposits on
the island.
BGHC owns 35% of the deposit market share in Guam, which ranks
first in terms of
market share. BGHC's good deposit franchise translates into
interest bearing
funding costs at 43bps, which compares favorably to peer banks
with total assets
between $1 billion to $3 billion in total assets.
Economic conditions in Guam have continued to improve.
Employment is up 1.2% at
September 2014 from the prior year, while weekly private
earnings are up 1.9%.
Almost half of Guam's GDP is dependent on government/military
spending. Tourism
is the second largest contributor to economic activity on the
island. Visitor
arrivals have improved modestly year over year with a 0.7%
increase in total
arrivals through third quarter 2013. BGHC's loan portfolio has
performed well
through various economic cycles on the island. That said,
stronger economic
conditions should benefit BGHC's Guam-based loan portfolio which
accounts for
64% of total loans.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bank of Guam is a wholly owned subsidiary of BGHC. Bank of
Guam's ratings are
aligned with BGHC reflecting Fitch's view that the bank
subsidiary is core to
the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BGHC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Bank of Guam's long- and short-term deposit ratings reflect
Fitch's view of how
these deposits would be treated in a liquidation by the FDIC.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has downgraded and withdrawn the following ratings:
BankGuam Holding Company (BGHC)
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook to Stable from
Negative;
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Viability rating to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'.
Bank of Guam (BOG)
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook to Stable from
Negative;
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Viability rating to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
--Long-term deposits to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits to 'F3' from 'F2'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
BankGuam Holding Company (BGHC)
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF'.
Bank of Guam (BOG)
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
