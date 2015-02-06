(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pfizer
Inc.'s (Pfizer's)
ratings, including the 'A+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The
rating action
follows Pfizer's announcement that it will acquire Hospira, Inc.
(HSP) for
roughly $17 billion which includes approximately $1.7 billion in
HSP debt. The
rating action applies to approximately $38.9 billion of
consolidated debt
outstanding as of Sept. 28, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Builds Existing Portfolio: The acquisition will add to Pfizer's
global
established pharmaceutical (GEP) business, particularly in the
area of sterile
injectable drugs and biosimilars. Both areas offer value-added
margins and
growth opportunities within the generic
pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical space,
given the relative complexity involved in developing and
manufacturing such
products. Conversely, the process for small-molecule drugs is
relatively more
straightforward and commoditized.
Synergies Likely: Fitch believes that Pfizer can achieve its
stated $800 million
in annual cost savings by 2018 through sensible integration,
which it has
demonstrated successfully with past acquisitions. In addition,
the acquisition
offers revenue synergies, given that Hospira's products are sold
mainly in the
U.S. and Europe, while Pfizer has a strong presence in emerging
markets, where
the company will be able to commercialize Hospira's products.
Future Plans for GEP Business Remain Uncertain: Fitch believes
the acquisition
fits well into Pfizer's GEP business, given the increased scale
and
complementary products and geographies. However, it remains
unclear whether
Pfizer is 'building-to-own' or 'building-to-sell' its GEP
business through the
acquisition of Hospira. Either way, the acquisition could, in
the short term,
moderate the pace at which Pfizer pursues other large
acquisitions.
Still No Tax Inversion: Unlike Pfizer's proposed merger with
AstraZeneca, the
Hospira acquisition does not offer Pfizer a tax-inversion
benefit. Business
development risk remains, since the company may continue to seek
an acquisition
that fits well strategically and offers improved tax
efficiencies.. Fitch's
belief is driven by the Pfizer's persistence in pursuing
AstraZeneca and the
sheer size of the deal.
Stressed Leverage: Pfizer has stated it will issue roughly $5
billion in debt to
fund the transaction. The company will likely assume Hospira's
$1.7 billion of
debt as well. Despite Fitch's expectation that Pfizer will
continue to generate
stable operating performance and significant free cash flow
(FCF), leverage
could remain above 1.7x during the two years following the
transaction's close.
This will provide the company with little to no flexibility to
increase leverage
further within the 'A+' rating category.
Manageable Patent Expiries: The company's intermediate-term
patent cliff is
manageable. Over the next three years, roughly 16% of the
company's drug
portfolio is at risk of losing market exclusivity, including two
of its five
best-selling medicines - Celebrex (approximately 6% of total
firm sales) and
Enbrel (approximately 8%). Generic competition in the U.S. for
Celebrex is
expected as early as December 2014, and the base patent for
Enbrel expires
internationally beginning in 2015. Pfizer does not have rights
to Enbrel in the
U.S. and Canada, but does receive modest royalty income from
Amgen for sales in
those regions.
Fitch does not expect that Enbrel will face as serious a
competitive threat from
generic alternatives as will Celebrex. Enbrel is a biologic, and
a generic
biologic that is automatically interchangeable with Enbrel will
not likely
emerge. Therefore, Fitch expects competitive challengers will
require
significant research and marketing investments, making steep
price discounts and
drastic market share gains by competitors less likely.
Pipeline Successes: Helping to mitigate the anticipated revenue
challenges from
patent expiries, Pfizer has added new revenue sources over the
past two years,
including Ibrance/palbociclib (breast cancer), Trumenba
(Neisseria meningitis
vaccine), (Duavee (vasomotor symptoms of menopause), Adult
Prevnar 13
(pneumococcal vaccine expanded use), Xeljanz (arthritis) and
Bosulif (cancer).
The company is making progress with late-stage pipeline
candidates, such as
tafamidis (polyneuropathy and PF-06425090 (Clostridium difficile
vaccine). In
addition, Pfizer is conducting clinical trials that could expand
the market of
currently marketed products by garnering regulatory approvals
for their broader
clinical use.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
Fitch's key assumptions for Pfizer's 'A+'/Stable Outlook
include:
--Flat-to-down organic revenue growth, which is more than offset
by the addition
of at least $4 billion in base annual Hospira sales and
potential gains through
the realization of revenue synergies in emerging markets during
2015-2016;
--Relatively stable margins driven by new product introductions
and the
achievement of $800 million in acquisition-related cost savings
by 2018;
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion during 2015-2016;
--Leverage to decline to or below 1.7x by 2018 through increased
operational
EBITDA or a combination of debt reduction and increased EBITDA.
Pfizer does have
roughly $11 billion of debt maturing during the next three
years, offering
opportunities for debt repayment'
--No major business development initiatives that would
meaningfully increase
leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating
action in the near
term, future developments that may individually or collectively,
lead to such an
action include:
--If Pfizer maintains gross debt leverage in the range of 1.0x
to 1.3x;
--If the company sustains strong operational performance through
the current
patent cliff period, including relatively stable-to-positive
trends in revenues,
margins and FCF.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--If integration cost savings are not substantially achieved on
schedule and the
company does not offset the shortfall with other operational
improvements or
debt reduction;
--If pressure on operations is significant enough to prevent the
company from
returning to a sustainable gross debt leverage of 1.7x or lower.
This could stem
from marketplace pressures, adverse actions from regulatory
bodies or
unfavorable clinical developments;
--If Pfizer pursues a transaction (another large acquisition
and/or significant
share repurchases) that places pressure on gross leverage
without the
expectation of deleveraging in a timely manner.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: Fitch looks for Pfizer to maintain solid
liquidity through
strong FCF generation and ample access to the credit markets.
FCF for the LTM
ending Sept. 28, 2014 was $9.5 billion. At the end of the
period, Pfizer had
approximately $33.4 billion in cash/short-term investments and
full availability
on its $7 billion revolver, maturing in October 2018.
Fitch views Pfizer's debt maturity schedule as manageable and
expects the
company to refinance the vast majority of its upcoming
maturities with
additional borrowings. Pfizer has approximately $3 billion of
long-term debt
maturing in 2015, $4 billion in 2016 and $3.9 billion in 2017.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed Pfizer Inc.'s ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
--Commercial paper program at 'F1';
--Credit facility at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
The ratings apply to roughly $32 billion of debt (excluding
subsidiary debt)
outstanding at Sept. 28, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Pfizer's consolidated
subsidiaries as
follows:
Wyeth LLC
--IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
The ratings apply to roughly $5.5 billion of subsidiary debt
outstanding at
Sept. 28, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Pharmacia Corp.
--IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A+'.
The ratings apply to roughly $1.4 billion of subsidiary debt
outstanding at
Sept. 28, 2014. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
