(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) CRH's EUR6.5bn acquisition of assets
from Holcim and
Lafarge shows trade buyers continue to outbid financial sponsors
for large,
high-quality assets in 2015, Fitch Ratings says. The deal
demonstrates that
trade buyers have greater pricing power in competitive auctions,
as they have
lower required returns than financial sponsors. They also
frequently have lower
borrowing costs and greater potential to extract cost saving
synergies.
Trade buyers are seeking acquisitions to reduce excess capacity
in their
industries and improve profitability through scale and
synergies, in the absence
of conditions that foster capex-driven revenue growth and margin
expansion.
Emerging-market trade buyers seeking brand enhancement and
product expertise are
also paying premium prices for European targets. With the
additional appetite
from equity markets for IPOs, competition for assets can be
fierce.
Trade buyers also beat financial sponsors in high-profile
acquisitions including
Chinese hotel group Jin Jiang's acquisition of Group de Louvre
Hotels from
Starwood, Lixil and Development Bank of Japan's acquisition of
Grohe, and the
sale of Ribena Lucozade to Japan's Suntory.
Financial sponsors have been active sellers in the recent
high-enterprise-value
environment as they exit long-held pre-crisis transactions,
often to trade
buyers. They are under increasing pressure to re-invest sale
proceeds and recent
fundraisings into new transactions. Resistance to club
transactions appears to
be declining and European high-yield bond and leveraged loan
markets have the
risk appetite and funding capacity to support 2007-style jumbo
transactions. But
despite 7x leverage being available in some cases, knockout bids
from trade
buyers mean sponsors have to contribute substantial equity to
compete, which
dilutes returns.
CRH expects a return on equity in the high-teen percentages in
2016, with EUR90m
in annual synergies, whereas PE sponsors typically aim for
returns over 20%. The
high targeted returns are due to the demands of investors and
the cost of
payouts to management to secure their support.
Sponsors may therefore have to seek opportunities for synergies
by combining
portfolio assets, or convince sellers they can manage near-term
execution risks
better than listed trade buyers, which have quarterly financial
performance
targets to maintain. Large trade acquisitions could also spark
smaller
opportunities for PE if the trade buyer wants to offload part of
the acquired
business. For example, KKR bought South Korea's Oriental Brewery
from AB InBev
following InBev's acquisition of Anheuser Busch. It then sold
the business back
to AB InBev last year.
There is a comparative lack of sponsor-related deal flow, but
recent deals show
trade purchasers are embracing leveraged loans and high-yield
bonds to finance
acquisitions. Altice SA issued high-yield bonds to support its
equity
contribution to Altice International's acquisition of Portugal
Telecom, where it
outbid Apax. Similarly, Turkey's Yildiz established an SPV in
November to
acquire United Biscuits with a 50% equity contribution
supporting an all-loan
financing.
These follow the comparatively high-equity contributions in
Numericable/SFR,
Liberty Global/Ziggo, and Benckiser/DE Master Blender
financings. The rise in
strategic corporate issuers will help diversify bond and loan
portfolios away
from highly levered single 'B' sponsor issues. But leveraged
credit investors
will not lose out entirely on higher-yielding sponsor supply, as
sponsors will
issue new debt to recapitalise legacy assets and finance
dividend payouts.
We maintained the Rating Watch Negative on CRH's 'BBB' IDR
following the
announcement. We also affirmed Holcim's 'BBB'/Stable rating and
maintained the
Rating Watch Positive on Lafarge's 'BB+' rating.
Contact:
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
Leveraged Finance
+44 20 3530 1359
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
Leveraged Finance
+44 20 3530 1292
Anil Jhangiani
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1571
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.