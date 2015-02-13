(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
Ayudhya Public
Company Limited's (BAY; AAA(tha)/Stable) upcoming issue of
senior unsecured
bonds National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(tha)'.
The bonds will have maturities of two and/or three years, and
total issue size
will be up to THB8bn. The proceeds of the issue will be used for
refinancing
and/or general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as BAY's National
Long-Term Rating, as
they represent unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
bank.
BAY's ratings are driven by the bank's status as a
strategically-important
subsidiary of its 76.9% shareholder, the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
(BTMU; A/Stable). BAY is the fifth-largest commercial bank in
Thailand, and in
January 2015, it completed integration with BTMU's Bangkok
Branch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in BAY's National Long-Term Rating would have a
similar impact on
the issue rating.
For more details on ratings on Bank of Ayudhya, refer to the
rating action
commentary "Fitch Affirms Thai Mid-Sized Banks; Revises
Thanachart Bank's
Outlook to Stable" dated 3 February 2015, at
www.fitchratings.com.
BAY's full set of ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating : 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '1'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)'
National short-term senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria ", dated 31
January 2014; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013; are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
