(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/BARCELONA/LONDON, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Swedbank's (Swedbank AB; A+/Positive/F1) planned issue of
additional Tier 1
convertible notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
additional Tier 1
instruments. The notes are subject to automatic conversion if
the consolidated
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of Swedbank falls below 8%,
and any coupon
payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank.
The expected rating is five notches below Swedbank's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'a+' in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and
rating bank
subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the
notes' higher
expected loss severity (two notches) and higher non-performance
risk (three
notches) relative to senior unsecured creditors.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption, and a high level of distributable
reserves in the form
of retained earnings. Swedbank is subject to stringent capital
requirements by
the Swedish regulator, including an estimated Pillar 1 CET1
requirement of 10.6%
based on end-September 2014 risk weights and an additional
estimated 8.4% CET1
Pillar 2 buffer, taking the total estimated CET1 requirement to
19%.
Fitch expects the Swedish regulator to impose restrictions on
interest payments
on the notes should Swedbank's capital approach the estimated
Pillar 1 limit of
10.6% CET1. Fitch does not believe that a breach of the Pillar 2
buffer would
automatically trigger a coupon cancellation. In light of
Swedbank's reported
CET1 ratio of 20.7% at end-September 2014, as well as the bank's
strong
financial track-record, the notching for non-performance has
been limited to
three notches.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory conversion trigger, Fitch has
assigned 100% equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from Swedbank's VR, their rating
is primarily
sensitive to a change to the VR. The notes' rating is also
sensitive to a wider
notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of
the notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Swedbank's
VR, including
that of the impact of a possible breach of the Pillar 2 buffer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', both
dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.