(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Overseas Land &
Investment Limited's (COLI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+' with
a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed COLI's
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. Fitch also affirmed China Overseas
Finance (Cayman)
III Limited and China Overseas Finance (Cayman) VI Limited's
foreign-currency
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'
The affirmation reflects COLI's satisfactory contracted sales of
HKD140.81bn in
2014 and its ability to maintain a strong EBITDA margin of 31%
despite the
challenging market conditions. COLI continues to maintained it
leadership
position, strong execution track record and consistent financial
policy.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Leading Homebuilder: COLI has been one of the top homebuilders
in China since it
started operations in 1984. It has consistently generated high
profit margins -
EBITDA margin of 30% in 2013 and 31% in 2014 - that reflect its
premium prices
and effective cost management. Its strong brand is supported by
its nationwide
presence and focus on first-time homebuyers and "upgraders" who
seek better
homes than their existing residences.
Slower Contracted Sales; Slower Land Acquisitions: COLI met its
contracted sales
target for 2014 and delivered HKD140.81bn in contracted sales.
Given the poor
market conditions in 2014, COLI slowed down its land bank
acquisitions. During
2014, it acquired 17 pieces of land with total attributable GFA
of 8.6m sqm at a
land premium of CNY38.3bn, compared with 24 pieces of land with
total
attributable GFA of 11.7m sqm for CNY42.6bn in 2013. The total
attributable GFA
acquired in 2014 is 26.5% less and land premium is 10% less than
in 2013.
Additional Land via Asset Injection: COLI will add 10.9m sqm of
GFA via an asset
injection from China State Construction Engineering Corporation
(CSCECL) at a
total consideration of HKD42.8bn. COLI will use the proceeds
from a share sale
to its parent China Overseas Holdings Limited to pay for the
injection. This
transaction will provide high-quality land in Tier 1 and 2
cities and increases
COLI's land bank by 29.1% to around 48.3m sqm. The injected
assets as a whole
are in a net cash position with cash and bank balances exceeding
their external
borrowings. The asset injection is subject to shareholders'
approval at an
extraordinary general meeting.
Well-Established Track Record: COLI has established itself as a
nationwide
homebuilder with operations around the Pearl River Delta,
Yangtze River Delta,
Bohai Rim, and the northern and western regions. It has
displayed resilience
through several industry downturns during its 30-year operating
history, with
high profitability relative to its peers and broad funding
diversity. COLI will
continue to use its brand reputation, and focus on first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders who demand better quality at affordable prices. We
expect this
strategy to help COLI to maintain its profitability in medium
term.
Diversified Funding Enhances Liquidity: COLI also has one of the
lowest
borrowing costs among homebuilders. Its weighted average
borrowing cost was at
4.3% in end-2014, compared with 3.7% in end-2013. Its low
funding costs are the
result of access to the offshore bond and loan markets, and its
state-owned
enterprise (SOE) status, which aids access to domestic funding.
COLI continues
to maintain a strong liquidity position and had HKD11.7bn in
undrawn committed
bank facilities and cash balance of HKD51.2bn at end-2014.
Outlook Stable: Fitch expects that COLI will maintain its
leadership position in
the Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a clear focus
on first-time
homebuyers and upgraders; leverage its operational and financial
flexibility;
and continue to grow at a moderate pace in the highly
competitive and cyclical
Chinese property market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 0%-5% over
2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by
0%-5% for
2015-2017;
- EBITDA margin of around 25%-27% in 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
- Decline in EBITDA margin to below 25% (2014: 31%); or
- Deterioration in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over
a sustained
period (2014: 19%); or
- Contracted sales/ total debt remaining below 1.5x over a
sustained period.
- Significant change from its current focus on first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders.
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Wen Jun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
