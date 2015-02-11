(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that ratings on Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Xinyuan; B+/Negative) and its bonds due in 2018 and 2019 will not be impacted even if the proposed amendments in the consent solicitation announced on 3 February 2014 are adopted. The principal purpose of the consent solicitation is to amend the indentures of the company's 2018 and 2019 notes to give the company more flexibility in debt raising capacity, share price management, and establishing joint-ventures (JV) in the future for acquiring real estate or land use rights. Major proposed amendments of the indentures include: - increasing permitted indebtedness as a percentage of total assets to 40% from 30% - allowing the company to have more flexibility in dividend payout, share repurchase and acquiring shares in future JVs - including JV investments as permitted investment defined in previous indentures, and increasing the limit of permitted investment to 20% of total assets from 10% - redefining certain terms including "Consolidated Net Income", "Consolidated EBITDA", "Consolidated Interest Expense", which may result in an increase in its fixed charge coverage ratio. There are other minor amendments to the indentures with similar potential impacts. The proposed amendments, if adopted, will provide Xinyuan more funding and operational flexibility to support its current expansion, although a larger scale would require a higher level of indebtedness. The amendments will not alter the key business terms, such as the interest rate or maturity date of the bonds. Fitch does not expect its view on Xinyuan to change solely due to the adoption of the proposed amendments. For a more detailed discussion on Xinyuan's rating, see "Fitch Revises Xinyuan Real Estate's Outlook to Negative" dated 20 August 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Jenny Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.