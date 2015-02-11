(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
ratings on Xinyuan
Real Estate Co., Ltd. (Xinyuan; B+/Negative) and its bonds due
in 2018 and 2019
will not be impacted even if the proposed amendments in the
consent solicitation
announced on 3 February 2014 are adopted.
The principal purpose of the consent solicitation is to amend
the indentures of
the company's 2018 and 2019 notes to give the company more
flexibility in debt
raising capacity, share price management, and establishing
joint-ventures (JV)
in the future for acquiring real estate or land use rights.
Major proposed amendments of the indentures include:
- increasing permitted indebtedness as a percentage of total
assets to 40% from
30%
- allowing the company to have more flexibility in dividend
payout, share
repurchase and acquiring shares in future JVs
- including JV investments as permitted investment defined in
previous
indentures, and increasing the limit of permitted investment to
20% of total
assets from 10%
- redefining certain terms including "Consolidated Net Income",
"Consolidated
EBITDA", "Consolidated Interest Expense", which may result in an
increase in its
fixed charge coverage ratio. There are other minor amendments to
the indentures
with similar potential impacts.
The proposed amendments, if adopted, will provide Xinyuan more
funding and
operational flexibility to support its current expansion,
although a larger
scale would require a higher level of indebtedness. The
amendments will not
alter the key business terms, such as the interest rate or
maturity date of the
bonds. Fitch does not expect its view on Xinyuan to change
solely due to the
adoption of the proposed amendments.
For a more detailed discussion on Xinyuan's rating, see "Fitch
Revises Xinyuan
Real Estate's Outlook to Negative" dated 20 August 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jenny Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
