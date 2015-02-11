(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kimberly-Clark
Corporation's (KMB) ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--$2 billion commercial paper (CP) program at 'F1';
--$200 million dealer remarketable securities at 'A'/'F1';
--$2 billion revolving credit facility at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $6.5 billion of
senior unsecured
notes, remarketable securities, debentures and commercial paper
outstandings are
affected by this action. The revolver is unutilized. Previously,
KMB's
commercial paper (CP) was issued by its fully guaranteed
subsidiary,
Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. This has been discontinued with
CP issuances
through the parent, KMB. Total consolidated debt of almost $7
billion
encompasses the $6.5 billion mentioned above and certain unrated
facilities such
as IRB's and local subsidiary debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
Net revenue declines at the upper end of the company's public
guidance of 3% to
6% which includes KMB being able to obtain additional pricing to
cover
depreciating currencies as an offset to the anticipated 8% to 9%
currency
translation drag. However, price increases are likely to result
in at least
short term volume declines as growth slows in economies such as
Russia. The
Procter & Gamble Company experienced a slight decline in
developing market
volume as it priced to offset foreign exchange devaluation
across several
countries. Even in developed markets consumers have generally
responded to price
increases with volume declines as pantries are drawn down.
Attaining KMB's
public guidance for a 2%-3% increase in volumes is likely to be
pressured.
EBITDA margins tick modestly below last year's 20.8% with less
sales than
expected over fixed costs. Based on Fitch's expectations for
crude at $50/bbl in
2015 and $60/bbl in 2016, if currencies stabilize around current
levels there is
likely to be larger deflation that could further firm margins.
However, Fitch
has not factored the scenario into projections in order to be
conservative.
The company has very strong financial flexibility and will
continue to manage to
strong credit protection measures within the current rating
category
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Scale, Leadership in Stable Sector:
KMB's scale, with over $19 billion in revenues, leading market
shares in
tissue-based personal care products, as well as strong
liquidity, are key
underpinnings to the rating. The firm is a global hygiene
company with
approximately 50% of net sales and 65% of operating profit
(before Corporate &
Other expenses) generated in North America. Its principal
products such as
Huggies diapers, Depends for adult incontinence and Andrex
toilet paper occupy
leading positions in most markets. Euromonitor International
cited that the
company's diaper/pant was the second leading brand in the U.S.
with a 39% share
in 2013.
Commitment to Rating Profile:
KMB's management is mindful of the company's corporate ratings
and publicly
states its commitment to operating within the 'A' category.
Historically
discretionary activities such as share repurchases have been
scaled back when
cash flows experience pressure or if fill-in acquisitions are
required. The last
instance was in 2009 when the company suspended share
repurchases and increased
the contribution to its pension plan by $716 million partially
close the large
funding gap that developed after the financial crisis of 2008.
Modest Leverage Cushion:
The company's leverage increased moderately to 1.7x from 1.5x as
anticipated
after Halyard's cash flows were removed after the spin-off. If
margins or
operating cash flow are weaker than expected, Fitch expects the
company to scale
back some of its discretionary activities or reduce debt to
maintain leverage at
or below 2x. KMB operates with leverage below 2x and should
continue in this
fashion. As long as the company maintains its current business
momentum which
includes solid levels of brand support and innovation, the
company could add
nearly $1 billion in pro forma debt at Dec. 31, 2014 with
minimal rating
implications
Intermittent Input Cost Pressures:
Commodities used in the manufacturing process, such as resin,
pulp, and energy,
experience periods of price volatility that can pressure
margins. The near term
commodity outlook is benign and likely to be modestly
deflationary given the
rapid decline in oil prices. However, longer-term, oil and other
input costs
will generally remain volatile and may resume their general
upward march. KMB
has addressed increased costs through ongoing and intermittent
restructuring
programs, pricing in some markets, and exiting low margin
regions and product
lines. The company has a long and successful track record of
containing costs
and has had solid organic growth rates in the 3% to 5% range. As
a result, there
have been sequential improvements in EBITDA margins to 20.8% in
2014 from 18.9%
in 2011. A focus on costs and organic growth should moderate or
limit the
negative impact of future input cost spikes.
Sizeable Liquidity, Financial Flexibility:
At Dec. 31, 2014, Kimberly had very comfortable liquidity of
$2.8 billion with
almost $800 million in cash on hand and a $2 billion unutilized
revolver
maturing in June 2019. Most of the company's cash is normally
held in
international markets and may not all be available to reduce
debt balances.
Long-term debt maturities in the next two years are moderate at
less than $600
million and are likely to be refinanced in order to maintain the
current capital
structure and leverage in the 1.5x to 2x range. In 2015, the
$200 million dealer
remarketable security, the $300 million 4.875% notes, and a $37
million IRB
mature.
The company's strong financial flexibility stems from its
ability to
consistently generate approximately $3 billion in operating cash
flow annually.
Operating cash flow is likely to fall below the 3 year average
of $3 billion to
$2.5 to $3 billion in 2015 with pressure on margins and profits
from a strong
U.S. dollar but should revert to historical levels in 2016 and
thereafter.
Dividends and capex have a $2.3 billion run-rate and are the
basics needed to
re-invest in the company and meet shareholder expectations.
Fitch notes that KMB
has generated at least $2.3 billion in operating cash flow since
2002. FFO
Interest coverage has likewise been healthy in the 10x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
include:
The company has the flexibility to manage its credit metrics at
stronger levels
given stable cash flows. Committing to operating with leverage
below 1.5x would
support upward migration. However, the company appears
comfortable with its
current ratings and thus an upgrade does not appear likely.
Future developments that may potentially lead to a negative
rating action
include:
A change in financial strategy to operate with leverage above
2x, most likely
through a large debt financed share repurchase program or a
transformative
acquisition, would be a negative driver. Such an event would be
assessed upon
its occurrence. Further, any impairment in the company's ability
to consistently
generate operating cash flow in the $2.5 billion to $3 billion
range would be of
concern. These situations arise due to meaningful market share
losses or
prolonged and significant increases in major commodities
concurrent with an
inability to fully pass on price increases.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
