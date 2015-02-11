(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/HONG KONG, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Qingdao City
Construction Investment (Group) Limited's (QCCI; BBB+/Stable)
USD500m 4.75%
senior unsecured notes due 2020 and USD300m 5.95% senior
unsecured notes due
2025 final ratings of 'BBB+'. The proceeds will be for general
corporate
purposes.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 30 January 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes
The notes were issued by Hongkong International (Qingdao)
Company Limited
(HKIQD), a wholly owned subsidiary of QCCI.
In place of a guarantee, QCCI has granted a keepwell deed, a
deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking and an irrevocable cross-border US
dollar standby
facility agreement to ensure that HKIQD, has sufficient assets
and liquidity to
meet its obligations under for the US dollar notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as QCCI's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
because the keepwell deed, liquidity support and deed of equity
interest
purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of
payment to QCCI.
In Fitch's opinion, the keepwell deed, the liquidity support
deed, the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking all signal a strong
intention from QCCI to
ensure that HKIQD has sufficient funds to honour its debt
obligations. The
agency also believes QCCI intends to maintain its reputation and
credit profile
in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default
on offshore
obligations. Additionally a default of HKIQD could have
significant negative
repercussions on QCCI for any future offshore funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes
QCCI's ratings are credit-linked to those of Qingdao
Municipality, which owns
100% of the company. An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on
Qingdao Municipality
as well as a stronger or more explicit support commitment from
the sponsor may
trigger a positive rating action on QCCI.
Significant weakening of QCCI's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of the municipality's shareholding, and/or reduced
explicit and
implicit municipality support, may result in a downgrade.
A downgrade could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration in
the sponsor's
internally assessed creditworthiness.
