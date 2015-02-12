(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch has assigned
TBG Global Pte
Ltd's USD350m 5.25% notes due 2022, which are guaranteed by PT
Tower Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk (TBI; BB/Stable), but not by TBI's operating
subsidiaries
(opcos), a final rating of 'BB'. The final rating follows the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received, and is in
line with the
expected rating assigned on 26 January 2015.
TBG Global Pte Ltd is a finance subsidiary of TBI, an
Indonesia-based
telecommunications tower operator.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Proposed Notes Not Notched: Fitch rates the proposed notes at
the same level as
TBI's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) despite their structural
subordination to debt
at the opcos, which generate all of the group's revenue. We have
not notched
down the proposed notes because we believe that there will be a
strong creditor
recovery in a distress scenario as a high proportion of the
group's operating
cash flows are contractually locked in (USD2.2bn at
end-September 2014).
Replacement of Opco Debt: The equalisation of the proposed notes
with TBI's IDR
is also based on our expectation that the company will gradually
replace its
debt at its opcos with debt at the holding company. Proceeds
from the proposed
notes will be used to partially repay unsecured bank borrowings
at the opco
level, which will reduce the proposed notes' structural
subordination.
Mitratel Acquisition Strengthens TBI's Profile: While the
acquisition of PT
Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) will dilute TBI's EBITDA
margin, it will
also improve TBI's tenancy mix and cash visibility. Fitch
believes that tenancy
mix will remain robust with investment-grade telcos accounting
for more than 80%
of revenue following the acquisition (82% in 3Q14).
Additionally, cash flow
visibility will improve with additional contracted revenues from
Mitratel.
Strong Funding Access: In addition to its high cash flow
visibility, TBI's
liquidity is also supported by strong access to funding from
banks and bond
markets, both local and overseas, evidenced by the November 2014
raising of
USD1.3bn of unsecured bank borrowings.
More Tower Sales to Come: We believe that the three largest
telcos in Indonesia
may further monetise their tower portfolios. The market leader
PT Telekomunikasi
Selular (AAA(idn)/Stable) might divest part of its tower
portfolio (around
18,000 towers) despite its low leverage. PT XL Axiata Tbk
(BBB/Stable) and PT
Indosat Tbk (BBB/Stable) may also try to sell their tower
portfolios to release
capital (both still own more than 6,000 towers). Fitch believes
that a
debt-funded tower acquisition will be negative for TBI's ratings
given the
current low ratings headroom.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Organic growth of 1,500- 2,000 towers per annum;
- Acquisition of Mitratel is completed in 2015;
- No growth in Mitratel's reseller business;
- No tower portfolio acquisition
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects no positive rating action as the company's
leverage will remain
high in the medium term.
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
- A debt-funded acquisition, or lease defaults by weaker telcos,
or significant
dividend payments leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining
above 4.0x on a
sustained basis.
