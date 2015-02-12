(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bradford
& Bingley's
(B&B) mortgage covered bonds at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
There are
currently GBP2.3bn equivalent covered bonds outstanding, with
the longest
maturing in 2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
B&B's mortgage covered bonds rating is based on the guarantee
from HM Treasury
(HMT) that is set to expire when B&B is completely wound down.
As a result, the
rating of the covered bonds is directly linked to that of the UK
sovereign
(AA+/Stable). The Stable Outlook on the UK's Long-Term IDR
drives the Stable
Outlook on B&B's covered bonds.
The guarantee extends until the maturity of the guaranteed debt.
Fitch believes
that even though there is no specific reference to the guarantee
being
unconditional and irrecoverable, it would be extremely unlikely
that the UK
would assume any reputational or economic risk by failing to
provide support if
needed.
The guarantee states that for secured obligations, HMT will
guarantee the
payment obligations of B&B to the extent that these obligations
exceed the
available proceeds of the realised security for the relevant
derivative or
borrowing. Fitch deems that timely payment of covered bonds is
highly likely
given that the overall aim of UK Asset Resolution Limited (UKAR,
wholly owned by
HMT) is to maximise value for tax-payer. A missed payment on the
covered bonds
can trigger acceleration of all outstanding covered bonds and
sale of assets,
which is not considered to be in line with the objective of UKAR
to protect and
optimise the balance sheet of B&B.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the covered bonds is sensitive to any rating
movement of the UK
sovereign Long-Term IDR or to any material changes to the
conditions of the
guarantee granted by the UK government to B&B. The latter
scenario is deemed
unlikely by Fitch given that HMT has a strong incentive to
orderly wind-down B&B
in order to maximise the repayment of the government funding.
More details on Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update report,
which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
