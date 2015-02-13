(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ireland's
Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs ) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The issue
ratings on Ireland's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'AAA' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
The rating of National Asset Management Ltd's (NAMA) guaranteed
issuance has
also been affirmed at 'F1', in line with the sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The general gross government debt (GGGD) to GDP ratio is
forecast to have
declined in 2014 by 13 pp from a peak of 123% in 2013 to 110%.
The sharp decline
was mainly driven by one-off factors, in particular the
liquidation of Irish
Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), a defeasance vehicle, and
depleting cash
balances, but faster than expected economic growth also helped
the decline.
While the debt level is still very high compared with the 'A'
rating median of
49%, the lower debt improves shock absorbing capacity and will
lead to lower
interest expenditure.
GDP growth in 2014 likely reached 4.7%, an outstanding
performance compared with
other eurozone members and the weakness of the Irish recovery in
previous years.
To a large extent, growth was driven by temporary,
sector-specific boost to net
exports in 1H14, while the recovery of domestic demand was more
moderate.
Nevertheless falling unemployment, a pick-up in private
investment and household
consumption stabilising after five years of contraction confirms
the successful
adjustment of the domestic sectors.
Fitch maintains its view that the medium-term growth potential
of the Irish
economy is around 2%. The need for further deleveraging combined
with the very
low inflation environment weighing on the real value of debt
burdens will
constrain domestic demand growth for a prolonged period.
Economic growth will
slow to 2.9% and 2.5% in 2015 and 2016, respectively, as the
temporary boost
from net exports driven by contract manufacturing fades.
Unemployment is
forecast to decline close to 10% during this year and reach 9.6%
in 2016.
The better macroeconomic performance had a positive spill-over
to the fiscal
stance. The budget deficit in 2014 was around 4% of GDP,
compared with the 4.8%
target. Tax revenues grew by 9.2% in 2014 and interest
expenditures benefited
from the benign financing conditions, more than compensating an
increase in
current expenditure of EUR807m, mainly in the health sector.
GGGD/GDP ratio will continue to decline gradually from the 110%
level reached in
2014. The primary surplus, assumed to reach 2% of GDP by 2017,
will contribute
to the declining trend, while the nominal growth of the economy
will slow in
2015-16. Fitch forecasts the GGGD/GDP ratio to fall below 100%
in 2019. Ensuring
a declining debt path will require substantial primary surplus
given the still
high debt level and the expected subdued nominal growth.
The Viability Ratings of Irish banks (Bank of Ireland (bb-) and
Allied Irish
Bank (b+)) are sub-investment grade. This illustrates the
fundamental weakness
and remaining vulnerabilities in the financial sector, notably
banks'
persistently high (25%) NPL ratios. However, falling
unemployment and increasing
house prices improve the outlook for the sector and the results
of the ECB's
comprehensive assessment in October 2014 confirmed that the
Irish banking sector
is sufficiently capitalised. Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish
Bank, the two
largest banks, passed the stress test without any additional
capital
requirements, while the capital requirement at the 98%
state-owned Permanents
TSB is maximum EUR455m (0.3% of GDP), taking into account the
EUR400m CoCo
instrument provided as part of the 2011 recapitalisation.
Both headline and core inflation (-0.3% and 0.6% in December
2014 in Ireland)
are close to the eurozone average. The flexible Irish economy
could cope with a
deflation period during 2010-2012 and gained competitiveness
within the monetary
union through real price adjustments. In the current very low
inflation
environment there is no further improvement in relative
competitiveness, but the
adverse effect on real debt burden is similar. Fitch forecasts
inflation to be
zero in 2015 and increase only slowly, to 1% in 2016.
External debt sustainability will continue to benefit from large
current account
surpluses. The current account surplus reached 4.4% of GDP in
2013 and likely
widened further in 2014 to 5%. Fitch forecast the current
account surplus to
remain broadly stable until 2016, albeit uncertainty is
particularly high due to
the large and hardly predictable intercompany flows.
Nevertheless, Ireland has
high net external debt at 68% of GDP (end-2014) and a high net
international
investment liability position of 103% of GDP (end-2013).
The government yield curve has reached new historical lows at
most maturities
and Ireland issued its first 30-year bond in February 2015 at
2.1% yield. This
has enabled Ireland to start the early repayment of its IMF
loan, which carries
a higher interest rate. The Irish central bank's current
holdings of sovereign
securities will not constrain Ireland from fully benefiting from
the ECB's
sovereign asset purchases, as the 33% limit on maximum holdings
will not be
binding before the end of 2016.
The outstanding senior bonds of NAMA, a contingent liability to
the sovereign,
had declined to EUR13.6bn (7.5% of GDP) by the end of 2014. NAMA
repaid EUR9.1bn
senior debt in 2014 after EUR7.5bn in 2013, bringing cumulative
repayments of
senior debt issued to the participating institutions to
EUR16.6bn.
Ireland has retained many of its structural strengths throughout
the crisis. It
is a wealthy, flexible economy, its per capita gross national
income is
USD36,000 in purchasing power parity terms, well above the 'A'
median of
USD24,500.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could individually or
collectively
result in positive rating action include:
- Continuation of the declining trend of the GGGD/GDP ratio.
- Further reduction in financial sector vulnerabilities and
contingent
liabilities for the sovereign.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Divergence from the fiscal targets that reverses the declining
trend in the
GGGD/GDP ratio.
- Weaker economic performance, particularly if accompanied by a
prolonged period
of deflation, resulting in a substantial deterioration of banks'
existing loan
portfolio or a negative impact on the fiscal stance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the budget deficit will fall below 3% of GDP
this year and
Ireland will exit the Excessive Deficit Procedure, in line with
the government's
stability programme and the original Troika programme announced
in December
2010. Fitch also assumes that fiscal consolidation efforts will
continue beyond
2015 to ensure 2% primary surplus over the medium term.
The European Central Bank's recently extended asset purchase
programme should
help underpin inflation expectations, and supports our base case
that, in the
context of a modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid
prolonged
deflation. This is particularly relevant for highly indebted
members, like
Ireland as its high GGGD ratio and long average maturity of 8
years makes its
public finances more exposed to deflation risks than countries
with lower debt
levels.
Fitch also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial
integration at the
eurozone level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal
policy over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1487
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.