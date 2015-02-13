(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu
Dhabi's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Abu Dhabi's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'. The Short-term
foreign currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The UAE's Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'AA+'; this Ceiling applies to Abu Dhabi and Ras al-Khaimah.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Abu Dhabi's vast buffers provide resilience to the fall in oil
prices that has
occurred since mid-2014. The external sovereign balance sheet is
the
second-strongest of all countries rated by Fitch, behind Kuwait
(AA/Stable).
Fitch estimates that sovereign foreign assets rose to 184% of
GDP at end-2014
compared with direct sovereign external debt of just 0.6% of
GDP. Net foreign
assets are forecast at 183% of GDP at end-2016 based on
conservative assumptions
for investment performance.
The government is cutting spending in response to lower oil
prices. This should
keep the overall budget (which includes estimated investment
income and
dividends from state oil company ADNOC) in surplus. Fitch judges
that there is
scope for significant cutbacks in aid, net lending to
state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) and transfers to the Federal Government, the areas
targeted for the brunt
of cuts in the 2015 budget. Trimming capital spending offers
further scope for
savings. The current account surplus is estimated to have
exceeded 20% of GDP in
nine of the past 10 years and is forecast at close to double
digits in 2015 and
2016.
Real GDP growth tends to exceed peers and is estimated at 5.8%
in 2014, with
non-oil growth close to 7%. Non-oil growth has averaged 7.4%
over the past
decade, faster than growth in the oil sector for the bulk of
this period. Lower
government spending and a slowdown in neighbouring Dubai are
expected to slow
non-oil growth to around 4% to 2016.
Rising rents pushed inflation to a five-year high of 4.1% in
December 2014. A
stabilisation of house prices should contribute to inflation
averaging below 5%
to 2016 and has eased the limited risks to banks after a surge
in real estate
prices. Bank performance is improving in line with the
strengthening of economy
and NPLs continue to trend downwards.
Debt of government-related enterprises (GREs) and SOEs fell to
an estimated
34.5% of GDP at end-2014, reflecting the authorities' commitment
to containing
indebtedness. Explicit contingent liabilities are clearly
delineated and GREs
and SOEs borrowing plans are scrutinised by the authorities. Abu
Dhabi's ability
to support its GREs and SOEs is not in question. Potential
contingent
liabilities are unlikely to be material compared with Abu
Dhabi's assets.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for
around 50% of GDP
and around 85% of fiscal and external revenues. However, oil
production per
capita is one of the highest in the world and supports high GDP
per capita.
Proven oil reserves are large, production costs are low and
production capacity
and downstream facilities are being expanded.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. GDP per
capita is the
second-highest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns, but human
development indicators
are below the median. The Doing Business score and most World
Bank governance
indicators have improved in recent years and are in line with
the peer median,
although voice and accountability is weak. The World Bank ranks
political
stability above the peer median and the political scene is
stable. Fitch
considers geopolitical risks to be elevated compared with some
peers.
Economy policymaking tools, primarily at the federal level, are
weak, although
steps to develop the policy framework continue. A macro-fiscal
unit has been
established at the Department of Finance and the use of
macro-prudential tools
has increased. Nonetheless, Abu Dhabi is primarily dependent on
its fiscal and
external buffers to absorb shocks.
Major gaps in the transparency and availability of data remain
despite recent
improvements. In particular, a comprehensive external balance
sheet is not
published and there is less information on the sovereign balance
sheet than
peers. Few high frequency indicators are disseminated, although
the publication
of quarterly national accounts data has begun.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Addressing deficiencies in structural indicators and
strengthening
policymaking institutions, relative to peers, which would
ultimately be
conducive to reducing the economy's dependence on oil.
- An improvement in the transparency and availability of key
data.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A sustained period of oil prices sharply lower than Fitch's
forecasts that
materially erode fiscal and external buffers, coupled with the
crystallisation
of significant contingent liabilities.
- Spillover from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD70/b in 2015 and
USD80/b in 2016.
No major change is expected in the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority's relationship
with and use by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi or in its investment
guidelines.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Abu Dhabi or on its ability to trade and that the domestic
political scene will
remain stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.