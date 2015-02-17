(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
high competition and low growth will force South African
non-life insurers to
focus on efficiencies in 2015 and beyond to maintain profit
growth. These
include cost efficiencies and further improvement in the
sophistication of
pricing models.
Fitch expects the slow economy, combined with a highly
competitive insurance
market, to continue to dampen non-life premium growth. The
market's net premium
written increased by only 4.6% in 1H14 (2013: 6.7%),
significantly below the
nominal economic growth rate. Fitch expects further subdued
premium growth in
2015.
The environmental factors related to the Negative Outlook on the
South African
sovereign represent the biggest risk to the international
ratings of South
African-based insurance groups. However, the Outlooks on
national scale ratings
are Stable. This reflects the resilience of the industry to the
difficult
operating environment, and the stability of individual insurers'
relative
creditworthiness, driven by strong solvency positions, the
maintenance of market
share and likely improvement in underwriting profitability.
Fitch expects insurers' results for 2014 to have improved
relative to 2013,
reflecting better underwriting conditions and an absence of
large loss events.
Fitch expects underwriting profitability to stabilise in 2015,
supported by
improved pricing discipline in retail lines and a moderation in
repair-cost
inflation.
The capital positions of South African non-life insurers were
resilient in 2013,
as measured under the new risk-based 'interim measures'
approach. Fitch does not
expect the implementation of the new Solvency Assessment and
Management regime
on 1 January 2016 to affect any ratings in our South African
non-life portfolio.
In the near term, Fitch considers the various proposed
regulatory developments
to be neutral from a credit perspective, as positive and
negative factors are
likely to broadly offset one another. However, over the medium
to long term, the
relative ability of individual insurers to differentiate
themselves in adapting
to regulatory change may become a significant credit
consideration.
The special report "South African Non-Life Insurance" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
