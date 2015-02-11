(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lincoln
National
Corporation's (LNC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-', and the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of LNC's insurance
operating
subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating actions reflect LNC's solid overall operating
performance, strong
reported risk-adjusted capitalization, excellent competitive
position, diverse
distribution network and capable management team. LNC's ratings
also reflect the
above-average exposure of its earnings and capital to interest
rates and the
performance of equity markets.
LNC reported pre-tax operating earnings of $2 billion in 2014,
up from $1.63
billion in 2013, driven primarily by growth in asset-based fee
income due to
higher account values. The company's account values have
benefited in recent
years from a combination of strong equity market performance and
robust net
flows. LNC's operating performance continues to be constrained
by persistently
low interest rates, but the company continues to reduce the
effects of spread
compression from lower portfolio yields through reductions in
interest crediting
rates.
Fitch considers LNC's reported statutory capital adequacy to be
strong and above
expectations for the current rating. The company expects to
report statutory
total adjusted capital (TAC) of $8.8 billion as of year-end
2014, up from $8
billion at year-end 2013. Growth in LNC's TAC has resulted in
strong risk-based
capital (RBC) ratios, which the company expects at year-end 2014
to be 508% and
reported at year-end 2013 at 501%. The use of captive
reinsurance associated
with LNC's excess life reserves and variable annuity guarantees
benefits the
level of reported RBC in the case of excess life reserves, and
supports the
stability of reported RBC in the case of variable annuity
guarantees. These
benefits continue to be factored into Fitch's view of LNC's
statutory
capitalization.
Fitch remains concerned about ongoing low interest rates and the
effect this has
on LNC's reserves, capital and earnings profile. Fitch views
LNC as having
above-average exposure to interest rates given its
market-leading position in
universal life (UL) with no-lapse guarantees.
Fitch's concern about LNC's significant equity market exposure
reflects
above-average exposure to variable annuity business. While LNC
has in place a
hedging program that has been effective in mitigating the risk
associated with
this business, Fitch remains concerned about capital and
earnings volatility for
large variable annuity writers in an unexpected, but still
plausible, severe
stress scenario.
Lincoln National Corp., headquartered in Radnor, PA, markets a
broad range of
insurance and asset accumulation products and financial advisory
services
primarily to the affluent market segment. The company reported
consolidated
assets of $253 billion and common equity of $15.7 billion at
Dec. 31, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may precipitate a rating upgrade
include:
--Prolonged strong operating performance generating EBIT
interest coverage in
excess of 10x;
--Reported RBC above 450%;
--Trend of holding-company liquidity managed at 12-18 months of
debt service and
common stock dividends;
--Leverage maintained below 25%.
Conversely, key rating triggers that may lead to a rating
downgrade include:
--Capital below expectations for a prolonged period. Fitch would
expect reported
RBC of 400% under normal conditions and 325% under stressed
conditions;
--Leverage maintained above 30% and Total Financing and
Commitments ratio above
1.5x;
-- LNC's GAAP-based interest coverage remains below 5x for an
extended period of
time;
--Cash coverage at holding company below 1x interest/dividend
needs;
--A material reserve increase or impairment of intangibles.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Lincoln National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2';
--4.30% senior notes due June. 15, 2015 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior notes due March 15, 2018 at 'BBB+';
--8.75% senior notes due July 1, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--6.25% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2020 at 'BBB+';
--4.85% senior notes due June 24, 2021 at 'BBB+
--4.20% senior notes due March 15, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--4.00% senior notes due Sept. 1, 2023 at 'BBB+';
--6.15% senior notes due April 7, 2036 at 'BBB+';
--6.3% senior notes due Oct. 9, 2037 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior notes due June. 15, 2040 at 'BBB+';
--7% junior subordinated debentures due May 17, 2066 at 'BBB-';
--6.05% junior subordinated debentures due April 20, 2067 at
'BBB-'.
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York
First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Martha L. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.