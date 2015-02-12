(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena SpA.'s (BMPS, BBB/Negative/F3, Viability Rating:
ccc) EUR8.3bn
mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) at
'A' with a
Negative Outlook. The affirmation follows a full annual review
of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OBG's 'A' rating is based on BMPS's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high
risk), an IDR
uplift of '1' and the 77.5% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into account
in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 80.5%
'A' breakeven
(BE) AP. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is
driven by the
Negative Outlook on BMPS's IDR.
Fitch has revised upwards the BE AP for the 'A' rating to 80.5%
(corresponding
to a lower BE overcollateralisation (OC) of 24%) from 77.5% (29%
OC). The
improvement reflects the change of the asset disposal loss
component to 11.3%
from 18.5%, which is the greatest contributor to the BE AP. The
decrease in OC
is due to reduced asset and liability maturity mismatch. The
weighted average
(WA) life of the covered bonds is now 4.2 years compared with
9.0 years for the
cover assets (previously 2.7 and 9.5 years, respectively). In
2014, two EUR2bn
three-year series were refinanced with the issuance of a
EUR1.5bn 10-year
series.
The cash flow valuation component, with OC of 8.5%, has
increased slightly from
8.1% reflecting hedged interest rate positions and a longer WA
life of the cover
pool than the covered bonds, which leads to a higher net present
value of the
assets than the liabilities. Around 73% of fixed-rate covered
bonds (77% of the
aggregate outstanding balance of the OBG) are hedged via
liability swaps
provided by UBS Limited (A/Stable/F1), Societe Generale
(A/Negative/F1), Credit
Suisse International (A/Stable/F1) and Royal Bank of Scotland
International
(A/Negative/F1).
The credit loss component of 8.5% is the result of a 'A' WA
frequency of
foreclosure of 27.2% and a WA recovery rate of 71.4%. Fitch's
loss expectation
considers, among others, a cover pool which comprises
broker-originated loans
(21.5%) and foreign borrowers (4.0%). Fitch believes these loans
have greater
potential to default than a standard Italian mortgage loan (i.e.
prime
residential mortgage loans granted to an Italian borrower by the
bank branch
network).
For the 'A' rating, which considers both an uplift on a
probability of default
(PD) basis and for recoveries given default, the asset disposal
loss component
is in line with the rating scenario that is tested for timely
payments (i.e.
'BBB+' tested rating on a PD basis), while the other BE OC
components represent
'A' stresses. Combined with Fitch's testing for at least 91%
recoveries rather
than 100% to assign two notches credit for recoveries given
default, this is why
the sum of the BE OC drivers is higher than the 24% 'A' BE OC.
The unchanged D-Cap of 1 is due to the weak link assessment of
liquidity gap and
systemic risk. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered
bonds switches
from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch's view is that the
12-month contractual
maturity extension on the covered bonds provides a limited
mitigant to the risk
of refinancing the cover pool to make timely payments on the
covered bonds.
Fitch's view on the use or resolution method other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift of 1 based on the systemic importance of the
issuer. The IDR
uplift also takes into account that Italy is not a covered
bonds-intensive
jurisdiction and there is no protection provided by BMPS's
senior unsecured
debt, which is below the level of 5% of total adjusted assets.
Fitch will not
factor the IDR uplift into BMPS's covered bond rating as the
Outlook on the
issuer's IDR is Negative due to a potential weakening of
support, which could
result in BMPS's IDR being downgraded to its Viability Rating.
Fitch takes into account the 77.5% AP committed by the issuer,
as reflected on
the issuer's website in its calculation of the asset coverage
test and included
in the programme's investor report as of December 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) BMPS's Long-term IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to
'BBB-' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to zero; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its
analysis
increases above Fitch's 'A' BE level of 80.5%.
If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis rises to the
contractual limit of
83% and/or to the legal maximum of 100%, it would not be
sufficient to allow for
timely payment of the covered bonds following an issuer default.
As a result,
the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded to 'BBB+',
because this level
of AP would limit the covered bond rating to one notch above the
IDR, because of
the one-notch credit for recoveries.
The Fitch BE AP for the covered bond rating will be affected,
amongst others, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore
the BE AP to
maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report 'Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation',
dated 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the BE OC
components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 028790219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6
Ingresso via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02879087206
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
