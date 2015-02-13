(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Ukraine's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC'
from 'CCC' and
affirmed its local currency IDR at 'CCC'. The issue ratings on
Ukraine's senior
unsecured foreign currency bonds have been downgraded to 'CC'
from 'CCC', while
the senior unsecured local currency bonds have been affirmed at
'CCC'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'CCC' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Ukraine's Long-term foreign currency IDR to
'CC', which
indicates that a default of some kind appears probable, reflects
the following
factors and their relative weights:
HIGH
The new IMF programme announced on 12 February 2015 will help to
close Ukraine's
financing gap, but an associated restructuring of privately-held
external debt
appears increasingly probable. Sovereign creditworthiness has
deteriorated. The
consolidated fiscal deficit, including losses of state energy
company Naftogaz,
reached 13% of GDP in 2014. We estimate that direct and
guaranteed debt rose to
72% of GDP in 2014. Conflict and economic weakness have led to
large additional
financing needs beyond those envisaged in Ukraine's IMF
programme agreed in
April 2014.
The escalation of the conflict with rebels in the eastern
regions of Donetsk and
Lugansk has severely affected the economy. We estimate that real
GDP fell 7.5%
in 20152014, and forecast a further contraction of 5% in 2015,
considerably
worse than expected at the time of Fitch's last review in August
2014.
The reserves position is precarious, with foreign exchange
reserves declining to
just 1.3 months of imports in January 2015. The hryvnia fell
almost 50% against
the dollar in 2014, and a further substantial depreciation has
occurred in
February 2015. This is leading to a sharp external adjustment,
mostly driven by
a steep contraction of imports. The current account deficit
narrowed from 9.1%
of GDP in 2013 to an estimated 4.1% of GDP in 2014, and will
fall further in
2015.
MEDIUM
Banks have been heavily affected by economic turmoil and
currency depreciation,
and also continue to suffer from the overhang of the 2008-09
crisis. The
government has budgeted around 2% of GDP for bank
recapitalisation in 2015, but
in Fitch's view, the costs will be materially higher, putting
further upward
pressure on public debt.
Political transition continues following the ousting of former
president Viktor
Yanukovych in February 2014. The new government formed in
December, following
parliamentary elections in October, has expressed a strong
commitment to
undertake structural reforms. However, political risks to the
implementation of
reforms are high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, collectively or individually,
result in a downgrade
are:
- Announcement of a restructuring operation with private
external creditors.
- Failure to make progress on structural reforms leading to a
suspension of the
IMF programme.
- Further escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and
intensification of
economic stress, such that financing needs increase beyond what
external
partners are willing to provide and default becomes inevitable.
We currently do not envisage a situation in the short term in
which the rating
would be upgraded.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Ukraine receives timely disbursements from the IMF and retains
support from
other multilateral organisations and western partners including
the EU and the
US.
Talks with private creditors on restructuring public external
foreign currency
debt begin.
Ukraine does not succumb to a material escalation of incursions
into its
sovereign territory.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings Limited
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel:
+7 495 956 99
01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria', dated 12
August 2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Ukraine - Rating
Action Report
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.