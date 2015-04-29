(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nordic Banks' Significant Wholesale Funding Reliance here LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Nordic banks' reliance on wholesale funding exposes them to risks, but these are not a major threat to their credit quality, Fitch Ratings says. The risks are mitigated by deep and liquid domestic debt capital markets, the banks' strong funding and liquidity management, and lengthening funding profiles. But the structural need for wholesale funding makes the Nordic banking systems more confidence sensitive than many other jurisdictions. The high use of wholesale funding, particularly secured debt, is structural and reflects aspects of the mature Nordic capital markets. A savings culture of financial investment in domestic pension funds and insurance products, and tax incentives to borrow have widened the gap between deposits and loans. But Nordic banks benefit from the recycling of retail savings as domestic institutional investors and financial institutions need to invest in local-currency assets to match their liabilities. The relatively low level of government bonds in the region makes bank paper one of only a few relatively safe investment options. Fixed-income investments from domestic institutional investors (mutual funds, insurers and banks) constituted 70%-90% of total outstanding sovereign and bank bonds in Sweden, Denmark and Norway at end-2013. This gives some idea of the potential domestic demand, although the investors also go abroad for diversification. It underpins our view that institutional support for Nordic bank debt is sustainable and reduces funding risk. Nevertheless, Nordic banks are not immune to liquidity stress, especially as they tap international investors for funding to varying degrees. A weakening financial profile could lead to a negative spiral of reduced funding access leading to higher costs, lower profits and lower internal capital generation. A more extreme liquidity stress could lead to bank failure, particularly as pricing cannot be used to attract deposits due to the structural shortage. We believe this scenario is extremely unlikely, especially as the banks and regulators have focused on strengthening capitalisation and liquidity to maintain investor confidence and therefore access to debt capital markets. Our high standalone Viability Ratings for the major Nordic banks (ranging from 'a' to 'aa-') incorporate our analysis of their ability to withstand extended dislocations in wholesale funding markets. For more details, see "Nordic Banks' Significant Wholesale Funding Reliance" published today on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director Financial Institutions + 33 1 44 29 91 74 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.