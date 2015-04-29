(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Nordic banks' reliance on wholesale
funding exposes
them to risks, but these are not a major threat to their credit
quality, Fitch
Ratings says. The risks are mitigated by deep and liquid
domestic debt capital
markets, the banks' strong funding and liquidity management, and
lengthening
funding profiles. But the structural need for wholesale funding
makes the Nordic
banking systems more confidence sensitive than many other
jurisdictions.
The high use of wholesale funding, particularly secured debt, is
structural and
reflects aspects of the mature Nordic capital markets. A savings
culture of
financial investment in domestic pension funds and insurance
products, and tax
incentives to borrow have widened the gap between deposits and
loans. But Nordic
banks benefit from the recycling of retail savings as domestic
institutional
investors and financial institutions need to invest in
local-currency assets to
match their liabilities. The relatively low level of government
bonds in the
region makes bank paper one of only a few relatively safe
investment options.
Fixed-income investments from domestic institutional investors
(mutual funds,
insurers and banks) constituted 70%-90% of total outstanding
sovereign and bank
bonds in Sweden, Denmark and Norway at end-2013. This gives some
idea of the
potential domestic demand, although the investors also go abroad
for
diversification. It underpins our view that institutional
support for Nordic
bank debt is sustainable and reduces funding risk.
Nevertheless, Nordic banks are not immune to liquidity stress,
especially as
they tap international investors for funding to varying degrees.
A weakening
financial profile could lead to a negative spiral of reduced
funding access
leading to higher costs, lower profits and lower internal
capital generation. A
more extreme liquidity stress could lead to bank failure,
particularly as
pricing cannot be used to attract deposits due to the structural
shortage. We
believe this scenario is extremely unlikely, especially as the
banks and
regulators have focused on strengthening capitalisation and
liquidity to
maintain investor confidence and therefore access to debt
capital markets.
Our high standalone Viability Ratings for the major Nordic banks
(ranging from
'a' to 'aa-') incorporate our analysis of their ability to
withstand extended
dislocations in wholesale funding markets.
For more details, see "Nordic Banks' Significant Wholesale
Funding Reliance"
published today on www.fitchratings.com.
