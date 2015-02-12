(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National ratings of Banco
Societe Generale
Brasil S.A. (SGBr) and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Banco
Cacique S.A.
(Cacique) and Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia). The Rating Outlooks
on the Local
Currency long-term IDRs of all three banks remain Negative,
while all the other
Rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions can be
found at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs and the National ratings of all three banks are based
on support from
their ultimate parent Societe Generale (SG, long-term IDR
'A'/Outlook Negative).
Their Local Currency long-term IDRs are maintained one notch
below SG's IDR, and
the Outlooks on these ratings are aligned with that on SG's IDR,
as per Fitch's
criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. The
Negative Outlook on
the Local Currency long-term IDRs mirrors that on SG's IDR,
which, in turn,
reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability that SG would
receive support
from the French state, if ever required, is likely to decline in
the first half
of 2015. The banks' Foreign Currency long-term IDRs are
constrained by Brazil's
country ceiling (BBB+) and remain two notches below SG's IDR.
Therefore they are
on Stable Outlook. The Support Rating of '2' of each bank
reflects Fitch's
belief that the probability of support by SG, in case of need,
would be high.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to any of the three
banks, due to their
significant reliance on parental support and relatively small
franchises.
Cacique and Pecunia:
The affirmation of Cacique and Pecunia's ratings reflects
Fitch's belief that
SG, which owns the banks through SGBr, will continue to provide
support to the
banks, in case of need. In February 2015, SG announced that it
would exit the
consumer finance segment in Brazil and discontinue the
loss-making operations of
Cacique and Pecunia. The loan books of the two banks will be
allowed to runoff
through amortization, while SG will also consider the potential
sale of the
existing loan portfolios. Fitch believes that the runoff process
of the two
banks will be orderly and will be backed by the full operational
and financial
support of SG. The agency still considers both banks as
subsidiaries of limited
importance for SG and does not expect any change in SG's
propensity to support
the two banks until the completion of their divestment. This
view is reinforced
by SG's historically unquestioned support for the two banks and
by the fact that
almost all of their non-equity funding comes from SGBr, which,
in turn, has a
sizeable portion of its funding provided by SG. Furthermore, the
agency
continues to view SGBr and its subsidiaries as a group, similar
to the Central
Bank of Brazil which monitors the regulatory ratios of the group
on a
consolidated basis.
Outstanding loans at two banks continued to fall through 2014.
At September
2014, Cacique's loans totaled BRL1 billion (BRL1.1 billion and
BRL1.6 billion,
in 2013 and 2012, respectively), while Pecunia's loans shrank to
BRL0.8 billion
in the same period (BRL1 billion and BRL1.1 billion, in 2013 and
2012,
respectively).
SGBr:
The affirmation of SGBr's ratings reflects the continued support
from its parent
SG. Fitch considers SGBr as a strategically important subsidiary
of SG, given
their common branding, the unquestioned support from the parent
as evidenced by
the timely capital injections in the recent years, high
proportion of parental
non-equity funding, strong operational synergies, and high level
of managerial
and commercial integration with SG.
SGBr's consolidated results will be negatively affected by the
expenses related
to Cacique and Pecunia's divestment. The bank expects the bulk
of the expenses
to be registered in the first quarter of 2015, and SG to fully
replenish its
capital base, ensuring its compliance with the local regulatory
capital limits.
SG remains SGBr's main source of non-equity funding (80% of
consolidated
funding, at June 2014). SG's most recent capital injection into
SGBr was in
2013. Since then the bank has preserved its regulatory capital
ratio at
comfortable levels (18.02% and 19.69% at June 2014 and December
2013,
respectively).
The bulk of SGBr's individual revenues is generated by its
treasury unit, which
is active in the foreign exchange, fixed income, derivatives and
equity markets.
Meanwhile, SGBr's individual corporate loan portfolio, including
guarantees,
continues to grow, reaching BRL1.3 billion at June 2014 (BRL775
million and
BRL454 million, respectively, in 2013 and in 2012).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Drivers: A one-notch downgrade of SG's IDR would
lead to a
downgrade of the local currency IDRs of the Brazilian
subsidiaries, while a more
than one-notch downgrade of SG's IDR would affect both the local
currency and
the foreign currency IDRs of the Brazilian subsidiaries. The
banks' National
ratings may be affected by a multi-notch downgrade of the
parent. In addition, a
change in Fitch's evaluation of the strategic importance of the
three banks for
SG could result in changes to their ratings. A Brazilian
sovereign rating
downgrade or revision of its Outlook could also lead to a
similar change in the
international ratings of all three banks.
Positive Rating Drivers: A Brazilian sovereign rating upgrade
could lead to a
similar change in the foreign currency IDRs of all three banks,
which are
currently limited by the country ceiling. The unlikely scenario
of an upgrade of
SG's ratings or revision of its Outlook to Positive would not
have an impact on
the ratings, as long as the Brazilian sovereign rating remains
unchanged.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SGBr:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Cacique:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Pecunia:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
