SAO PAULO, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Industrial and
Comercial S.A.'s (Bicbanco) national ratings as follows:
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Fitch classifies Bicbanco as a 'strategically important'
subsidiary for China
Construction Bank Corporation (CCBC; Fitch foreign currency
long-term Issuer
Default Rating 'A'; Outlook Stable) due to the strong
integration (centralized
credit approval processes, limits setting, etc.) and the high
reputational risks
for the parent in case of Bicbanco's default. The subsidiary
currently has a
limited impact on the group's performance, comprising less than
0.4% of
consolidated assets.
CCBC holds a 72% stake in Bicbanco and has announced a tender
offer to acquire
the shares owned by minority shareholders and take the bank
private. Bicbanco
has been listed in BM&FBovespa (Sao Paulo Stock Exchange) since
2007.
Under the new control and management, Bicbanco has retained the
experienced
executive team of market professionals which along with
executives appointed by
the parent will carry out a shift towards corporate and large
corporate names.
The local bank is expected to receive funding support from its
parent and
maintain a certain degree of independence as its operations and
the Brazilian
market characteristics are different from other overseas
ventures of CCBC, which
are basically concentrated on Asia and Russia.
The new controller has implemented strict provisioning rules for
Bicbanco's loan
portfolio, reclassifying several loan operations into lower risk
levels and
resulting in expressive BRL 929 million in Provisioning Expenses
that impacted
Bicbanco's results in the 2Q'14 and 3Q'14, resulting in a BRL
512 million Net
Loss in the first nine months of 2014 and reducing the bank's
Fitch Core Capital
to a tight 8.2% at September 2014 (12.1% in December 2013).
Fitch expects to continue to see some volatility in the
Bicbanco's results
during 2015 as the new controller implements its strategy and
also due to the
unfavorable economic scenario.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bicbanco's ratings are based on Fitch's view that the bank would
receive support
from CCBC, should this be required. CCBC's IDR reflects Fitch's
opinion that
there is an extremely high probability that the Chinese
authorities will support
CCBC if needed. CCBC is 57% owned by the Chinese Government, and
is an important
player in the Chinese banking system in addition to being the
eighth largest
bank in the world.
Bicbanco's ratings reflect the fact that Fitch sees it as a
strategically
important subsidiary to CCBC. The Brazilian operation will be
the second largest
CCBC's overseas operation after only CCBC Asia. Under the new
control, funding
and capital support from its parent are expected to be
forthcoming. Also, the
Brazilian subsidiary should start operating under its parent
name in the near
future.
Brazil is seen as a key market for China and Chinese
corporations given the
growing size of trade volume between the two countries The
entrance in the
Brazilian market therefore is an important strategic move for
CCBC on its
international expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Multiple downgrades in CCBC's IDRs or its propensity to support
Bicbanco would
lead to a negative rating action of Bicbanco's ratings;
currently not Fitch's
base case scenario.
