(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco
Rabobank International Brasil S.A.'s (Rabobank) National ratings
as follows:
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Rabobank's ratings reflects the continued
support from its
ultimate parent, Rabobank Group (RBG; long-term Issuer Default
Rating
'AA-', Negative Outlook), a bank that consists of 136 local
cooperative banks in
the Netherlands, counting with around 1.9 million members. It
has strong
franchises in the Dutch markets, where it accounts for roughly a
quarter of the
banking system's assets, being considered a systemically
important bank by Dutch
authorities.
Fitch considers Rabobank as a strategically important subsidiary
of RBG, given
its importance to the group, the common branding and its high
level of
managerial and operational integration with its parent. One
example is the
importance that parent gives to automation. Domestically,
Rabobank is investing
in its systems as the parent can have real time verification of
specific
transactions made by the subsidiary. In addition, there are
regular reports to
the parent and quarterly meetings. The level of integration is
also observed by
top management executives constant trips to Brazil from
Netherlands (and
vice-versa), to deeply understand activities and the domestic
environment.
The food and agriculture sector is a strategic focus of
Rabobank, explaining the
bank's high interest in Brazil. In the country, Rabobank focuses
on the agro
industry, where clients often face cash flow volatility, mainly
due to weather
conditions, and political influences, which most of the times
benefit the agro
producer, normally when macro conditions deteriorate. In
addition, part of the
bank's clients are short in the USD currency, which can
translate into losses -
although, not necessarily accompanied by liquidity problems.
Rabobank has demonstrated strong credit risk management skills
in the Brazilian
market through the cycles, supported by its experience of more
than 24 years in
the country. The Brazilian subsidiary is specialized in
agribusiness and its
total assets represent a low 1% of RBG, indicating relatively
low cost of
support, in case of need. The institution possesses a strong
credit culture and
systems to monitor such risks, in Fitch's view.
During 2013 and 2014, the weak economy led to an increase in its
charge offs to
a (still very low) 0.06% in June 2014 (0.08% in end-2013 and
0.04% in end-2012).
Likewise, impaired loans (in the range of 'D' to 'H' categories)
maintained a
higher level (2.6%) in comparison with 2012, when it was around
1.9%, despite
that loan-loss reserves (to impaired loans) presented an
increase in comparison
with 2013, reaching 70% in the first half of 2014 (1H'14), 55%
in end-2013.
Fitch believes that problem loans - particularly non-performing
loans - can
increase in 2015 due to a still lackluster economy coupled with
uncertainties in
the Brazilian agribusiness market, notably in the sugar/ethanol
industry.
As observed with other foreign banks operating in Brazil,
Rabobank does not
operate with high capital margins. Depending on growth, the bank
might receive
capital injection from RBG in 2015. The injection of USD300
million as Tier II
capital in 2012 helped it to maintain regulatory capital around
14.8%, while the
Fitch Core Capital ratio was stable in June 2014 at 9.58%, 9.64%
at end-2013
from 8.04% at end-2012. Furthermore, non-equity funding from the
RBG group
corresponded to 26% at June 2014, 22% at end-2013 and 17% at
end-2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A multi-notch downgrade of RBG and/or a change in the propensity
to provide
support to its subsidiary could lead to a negative rating action
on Rabobank's
national ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 11 4504 2216
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor
Sao Paulo, SP, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55 11 4504 2604
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.