(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
national ratings of Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A.(BCAB) as
follows:
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of BCAB's ratings reflects Fitch's consideration
of the
continued support from its parent, Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
(CACIB; Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'A'; Stable
Outlook'). Fitch
considers BCAB a strategically important subsidiary of CACIB,
given its high
level of managerial and operational integration with CACIB, as
well as the
strong synergies and common branding. Fitch also notes that, if
needed, the cost
of support would be low considering the relative small size of
BCAB to the
group.
BCAB's exposure remains concentrated, with the top 10 names (by
economic group)
representing a still high 90.4% of the total portfolio as per
June 2014 (from
84% in Dec./13 and 89% in Dec./12). This aspect may add some
volatility to
BCAB's credit metrics should the financial profile of some of
these groups
deteriorate.
However, the institution benefits from good portfolio
surveillance and vigilant
credit monitoring which, in Fitch Ratings' opinion, partially
mitigates the
above mentioned negative aspects. As a result, the institution's
90 days past
due credits to total credits remains zero. At June 2014, its
loan portfolio (BRL
1,278 million) was comprised of only top companies rated 'AA'
(91.6% of its
portfolio) and 'A' (8.4%) - as per the Brazilian Central Bank's
Resolution
2682/99. As expected, credit exposure through securities
(notably, asset backed
securities - FIDCs) continues to grow: BRL625million in June
2014, BRL502million
at end-2013 from BRL258million at end-2012. Fitch believes that
2015 will be a
more challenging year for the whole banking system in Brazil,
which may bring
further pressure in terms of both asset quality and
profitability for foreign
banks.
Fitch Core Capital ratio remained high 18.9% in June 2014, 22.2%
at 22.2% in
December 2013. As a result of more difficult environment in the
last few years,
the bank adopted a more cautious approach in conceding credit,
therefore
explaining stronger buffers in capitalization ratios. The
proportion of funding
from CACIB has increased in 2014 (31.3% in June 2014) in
comparison with
end-2013 (25.6%).
BCAB's results have been lower in the recent years (RoE of 3.6%
during 1H14,
from an average of 5.12% during the four previous fiscal years).
This
performance was explained partially by the conservationism in
lending
operations, and to a certain extent, by a more difficult
economic backdrop in
2013 and 2014 compared to previous years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A multi-notch downgrade of CACIB and/or a change in the
propensity to provide
support to its subsidiary could lead to a negative rating action
on BACB's
national ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55 11 4504 2216
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 floor
Sao Paulo, SP, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.