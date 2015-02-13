(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed
Panasonic Corporation's (Panasonic) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook has been revised
to Positive from
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations that
Panasonic's streamlined
business structure and coherent strategy would further
strengthen its
profitability and cash generation over the medium term. The
company's
restructuring efforts have supported the profitability of core
businesses and
trimmed losses in struggling businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Macro Threats: We believe Panasonic's momentum in improving
profitability and
cash flow generation would be challenged by slower economic
growth in China,
weaker housing-related demand in Japan and lower gasoline
prices. Slow sales in
China and Japan affected Panasonic's 3QFYE15 (financial year
ending March 2015)
results, although the negative impact was offset by favourable
foreign exchange
and the benefits of streamlined operations. The recent sharp
drop in gasoline
prices may also reduce the appeal of plug-in vehicles, affecting
the demand for
the company's lithium-ion batteries.
Capex to Rise: We expect Panasonic's capex to increase in the
next four to five
years, driven mainly by investments in Tesla Motors, Inc.'s
Gigafactory. Any
further weakness in the Japanese yen will increase the cost of
this investment.
While revenue from the lithium-ion battery business will lag
behind investment
requirements initially, Panasonic's existing business can
generate strong enough
operating cash flow to support rising capex requirements.
Acquisition Risk: We believe that Panasonic would be more
focussed on
acquisitions in the next two to three years. Panasonic is
shifting its focus
from restructuring to the next stage of growth, which may
include strategic
investments and collaborations to expand its white goods
business in Asia, to
gain access to new sales channels overseas for its eco solutions
products and to
form alliances in automotive operations.
Conservative Capital Structure: Excluding significant
debt-funded M&A, we expect
funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage to stay at
around 2x or below
in the next two to three years. Panasonic has a conservative
capital structure
that compares favourably with its peers at its rating level. The
company turned
net-cash positive in September 2014 and net cash further
increased to JPY245bn
at end-December 2014. LTM total debt/EBITDA dropped to 0.9x at
end-December
2014, from 1.9x in FYE14.
Strong Liquidity: Fitch expects Panasonic's liquidity to remain
strong. At
end-December 2014, Panasonic's unrestricted cash of JPY824bn
comfortably covered
its debt due within one year of JPY64bn. In addition, the
company announced its
plan to raise up to JPY400bn of senior notes. Part of the
proceeds will be used
to refinance existing debt due in FYE16. We expect Panasonic to
continue to
generate positive free cash flow (FCF).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Generally steady profitability and cash generation, despite
higher pressure
from macro-economic pressures
- Capex to increase, but capex-to-sales to stay at 4% or below
in the next two
to three years
- Increased strategic investments and M&A in the next three
years
- FCF to remain positive in the next two to three years, but
higher capex to
reduce FCF margin to 1.5%-2% from 4.6% in FYE14
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
stabilisation of Outlook include:
- Sustained operating EBIT margins below 4.5% (FYE14: 3.9%)
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained above 2.25x (FYE14: 1.9x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustained operating EBIT margin above 4.5%
- FFO-adjusted leverage is sustained below 2.25x
LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook revised
to Positive from Stable
Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
