(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
China Fishery
Group Limited's (China Fishery; BB-/Negative) rights issue to
raise up to
USD215m will immediately strengthen its liquidity position, if
the deal goes
through. Fitch may revise the Outlook to Stable if the
refinancing needs are
addressed adequately and net leverage as measured by adjusted
net debt/EBITDAR
goes down below 3x sustainably.
The net proceeds of the rights issue together with the other
group resources
will fund the redemption of the USD250m 9.0% notes due 2017
issued by the
subsidiary Copeinca Group, which was acquired by China Fishery
in 2013. At 28
Dec 2014, China Fishery had USD171m cash on hand and roughly
USD30m of unused
banking facility. If the rights issue is completed, the proceeds
plus the cash
on hand would be sufficient to refinance the bond.
Furthermore, China Fishery's rights issue came right after its
parent, Pacific
Andes Resources Development Limited, completed the rights issue
of approximately
USD150m at end-January. This shows the company's commitment and
shareholders'
continuous support to redeem the Copeinca bond.
China Fishery's fundamentals still support the rating, despite
the closing of
the second fishing season of Peruvian anchovy from November 2014
to January
2015. Its second quarter results will be most affected but an
acoustic study
showed that the total allowable catch in the coming fishing
season from April to
September will go back to normal compared with a zero catch in
the previous
season.
In addition, international fishing authorities have suspended
the operations of
Damanzaihao, a supporting vessel in its South Pacific Ocean
fleet operation
segment. However, the impact on the company's 2015 results will
likely be
minimal as the fleet operation segment contributed only 2% to
its FY2014 EBITDA.
The company's leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt to
operating EBITDAR,
decreased to 4.4x in FY14 from 5.0x a year ago, driven in part
by the partial
refund of USD112m from its long-term supply agreement (LSA) with
Russian
suppliers. The remaining USD111m from the LSA is to be fully
paid by March 2016.
After factoring in the LSA refund, rights issue, and the
positive free cash flow
of about USD100m to be generated in FY15, Fitch expects CFG's
debt to fall by
USD330m and the net leverage to drop below 3.5x by the end of
2015 if management
does not increase capex and/or dividends.
