LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Austria's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'AA+'
from 'AAA'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Austria's unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have been downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. Fitch
has affirmed the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at
'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Austria's foreign and local currency IDRs
reflects the
following key rating drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
General government debt in Austria will reach a higher peak than
previously
thought and remain elevated for longer. This will significantly
reduce the
shock-absorbing capacity of the sovereign. The general
government debt ratio
(GGGD) is expected to peak around 89% of GDP in 2015, higher
than all sovereigns
in the 'AAA' category besides the US and in line with the UK
(AA+/Stable). Fitch
previously stated 80%-90% to be the upper limit of GGGD
compatible with
retaining a 'AAA' rating, provided the ratio is then placed on a
firm downward
path and other fundamentals are of the highest credit quality.
Within a short
space of time the debt dynamics of Austria have deteriorated
significantly. Only
18 months ago, Fitch expected Austria's debt ratio to peak
around 75% of GDP in
2013/2014 and then decline to around 70% by 2017. At the time
the Austrian
government expected debt to peak at 74% before falling back to
67%. Recent
upward revisions to the debt ratio mostly reflect the impact of
bank
restructuring on public finances. Since the 2008-09 crisis, the
progress with
the restructuring of medium-sized banks that fell into serious
distress has been
slow.
Under Fitch's current baseline, GGGD is expected to ease just
below 86% of GDP
in 2017, compared with 80% previously (after accounting for
estimates of
ESA2010). The worsening debt dynamics reflects a combination of
a higher than
projected impact from the accounting changes, further debt
crystallising on the
sovereign balance sheet from bank restructuring, wider fiscal
deficits and
weaker nominal GDP growth.
Fitch expects official financial sector support to have added
over 11% of GDP to
public debt by end-2015. The continued restructuring of
medium-sized banks is
likely to add modestly to public debt in the near term, beyond
the buffers in
the government's 2015 budget, but the exact timing and size
remains unclear.
Under our baseline, we assume that Kommunalkredit Austria AG
will add a further
2% of GDP to the public debt this year. Investors have also
filed a lawsuit
against the Austrian government for the bail in of subordinated
debt of EUR890
million (0.3% of GDP) and a similar amount relating to deposits
in the
resolution of Hypo Group Alpe Adria Bank (HAA). The resolution
of HAA is largely
responsible for a stock flow adjustment to public debt of around
4.4% of GDP in
2014. On ESA2010 accounting changes KA-Finanze added a further
2.2% of GDP to
public debt.
MEDIUM
The slow and weak recovery has increased uncertainty about
medium-term growth
prospects. Annual GDP growth has remained below 1% since 2012
and Fitch has
significantly revised down its growth forecast for 2015 to 0.8%
from 1.6%
previously. Despite the government's aim to reduce the tax
burden on low income
workers to boost labour supply (although details are yet to be
finalised)
reforms do not seem to be sufficient to fully reverse the trend
decline in
potential growth. Eastern Europe, which is a major trading
partner, is also
likely to be less receptive to Austrian exports than in the past
as growth in
the region will continue to catch up but be less dynamic than
before. The
Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), recently revised
down its
potential growth estimates to between 1% and 1.3%, which Fitch
believes is a
realistic range given recent trends. Previously, the agency
believed long-term
growth around 1.5% was possible. The Austrian government uses
the WIFO economic
forecasts to underpin its budget projections.
Recent developments outside of Austria have increased pressures
on the broader
financial sector, although they remain manageable. Banks'
exposure to Eastern
Europe leaves them vulnerable to an escalation in the conflict
between Russia
and Ukraine. At 20%, Austrian banks account for the largest
share of the total
EU-15 banks' exposure to CESEE (only including banks under
majority domestic
ownership, so excluding Bank Austria). Their claims on the
region totalled
EUR194bn (59% of GDP) in Q3 2014, with Russia and Ukraine
accounting for EUR18bn
(5.5% of GDP). The rise in loan impairment charges from the
sudden appreciation
of the Swiss franc will put additional strains on already weak
profitability.
Despite the downgrade, Austria's very high credit quality is
reflected in its
'AA+' rating with a Stable Outlook, which reflects the following
main factors:
The Austrian government has a relatively favourable underlying
budgetary
position. The headline fiscal deficit is estimated to have
widened to 2.8% of
GDP in 2014 from 1.5% last year. However, the underlying deficit
(ie. excluding
the one-off impact of HAA support) of 1.6% would remain
relatively unchanged
from 2013, below the EU 3% threshold .The planned fiscal
adjustment should be
sufficient to arrest the rise in the GGGD ratio under our
baseline projections,
assuming that further material financial sector support can be
avoided.
Fitch judges financing risk to be low, reflecting an average
debt maturity of
nearly nine years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility.
Austria has a rich, diversified, high value-added economy with
strong political
and social institutions. It also benefits from low
private-sector indebtedness
and a high household savings rate. The unemployment rate is
around 5%, which
along with Germany is the lowest in the EU. The unemployment
rate remained
stable during the large swings in the economic cycle over the
past five years.
Austria remains internationally competitive. The current account
has been in
surplus since 2002 and the net international investment position
is close to
balance from a peak deficit of USD73.7bn in 2007.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade include:
- Further material costs from the financial sector outside the
range of current
expectations that worsens the government debt profile.
- Failure to place public debt on a firm downward trajectory,
for example
because of significant slippage from fiscal consolidation
targets or weaker
nominal GDP growth.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in an
upgrade include:
- A sustained track record of a decline in the public debt to
GDP ratio from its
peak to a level that provides the sovereign with greater fiscal
flexibility.
- A stronger recovery of the Austrian economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects, particularly if supported by the
implementation of
effective structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 1.5%
of GDP over the next 10 years, trend real GDP growth averaging
1.3%, an average
effective interest rate of 2.8% and GDP deflator of 1.7%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 89% in 2014 and
2015, before
declining to 73% by 2023.
Despite growing risks of political paralysis over the funding of
planned tax
cuts on labour, Fitch believes the centre-left Social Democratic
Party and the
centre-right Austrian People's Party will maintain their
coalition government
until 2018.
Fitch debt dynamics does not include any government bank asset
disposals as the
timing and values of such operations remain uncertain.
The ECB's asset purchase programme will help underpin inflation
expectations and
supports our base case that in the context of a very modest
eurozone recovery,
the region will avoid prolonged deflation.
Fitch also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial
integration at the
eurozone level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal
policy over the
medium term.
