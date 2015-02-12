(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed the
ratings on the following Brazilian subsidiaries of foreign
banks:
--Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr)
--Banco Cacique S.A. (Cacique)
--Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia)
--Banco Caixa Geral Brasil S.A. (BCG-Brasil)
--Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A. (BCAB)
--Banco de Investimento Credit Suisse (Brasil) S.A. (Bics)
---Banco Industrial e
Comercial S.A. (Bicbanco)
--Banco Rabobank International Brasil S.A. (Rabobank)
--Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Banco Multiplo S.A. (BRBofAML)
--Deutsche Bank S.A. - Banco Alemao (DBSA)
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The ratings of all 10 banks are based on support from their
respective parent
entities. Of the 10 banks, Fitch considers Cacique and Pecunia
as subsidiaries
of limited importance to their parent, while all the remaining
eight banks are
classified as strategically important subsidiaries. None of the
banks have
Viability Ratings.
For further details of these entities, as well as for regulatory
information,
please see the individual press releases for each bank published
today and
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SGBr:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Cacique:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Pecunia:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
BCG-Brasil:
--National Long-term rating at 'A+(bra)', Outlook Negative;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1(bra)'.
BCAB:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Bics:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Bicbanco:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Rabobank:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
BRBofAML:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
DBSA:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina (Primary: BCAB, BCG-Brasil, Rabobank /
Secondary: Bics)
Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas (Primary: Bicbanco, Bics, BRBofAML, DBSA)
Director
+55 11 4504-2213
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Esin Celasun (Primary: Cacique, Pecunia, SGBr / Secondary: BCAB,
BCG-Brasil,
DBSA, BRBofAML)
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Robert Stoll (Secondary: Cacique, Pecunia, SGBr)
Director
+1 212 908 9155
Pedro Gomes (Secondary: Bicbanco, Rabobank)
Director
+55 11 4504-2604
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.