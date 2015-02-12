(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS Group
AG a Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with a Stable Outlook,
Short-term IDR of 'F1'
and Viability Rating (VR) of 'a'. At the same time Fitch has
assigned UBS Group
AG's potential issue of Tier 1 subordinated notes an expected
rating of
'BB+(EXP)'. The notes' final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already received. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
UBS Group AG acts as the holding company of UBS AG
(A/Stable/F1/a), and its
ratings are equalised with UBS AG's ratings. UBS Group AG was
established in
2014 and has been the group's listed holding company since
November 2014. As of
6 February 2015, UBS Group AG held 97.12% in UBS AG, and the
group intends to
gain full ownership of the operating company.
The establishment of UBS Group AG as a holding company is part
of a
reorganisation that is aimed at improving the group's
resolvability. As part of
this reorganisation, UBS is also establishing a domestic banking
subsidiary, UBS
Switzerland AG, which will house its Swiss retail and corporate
business and
wealth management activities booked in Switzerland. The group is
also required
to establish an intermediate holding company in the US. In our
opinion, setting
up a holding company would facilitate a resolution under the
Swiss regulator's
preferred 'single-point-of-entry' strategy once there is
sufficient debt issued
by the holding company. It should allow for a bail-in of holding
company debt
without causing a default of the main operating subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRS
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are equalised with those of its
operating subsidiary,
UBS AG, and reflect UBS Group AG's role as the group's holding
company. UBS
Group AG's end-2014 reported consolidated total assets were
essentially equal to
those reported by UBS AG.
We expect the holding company to issue an increasing proportion
of debt,
including additional Tier 1 (AT1) and other hybrid instruments
and senior debt.
This will result in a debt buffer building up at the holding
company over time.
However, we do not expect double leverage at the holding company
to exceed 120%,
a level at which we would consider notching the holding
company's VR and
Long-term IDR below the bank's ratings. We expect the holding
company to
maintain a prudent liquidity policy, which should be helped by
existing policies
in place to manage liquidity across a large number of legal
entities globally.
The equalisation of UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs with UBS AG's
also reflects our
view that the Swiss regulator considers the group as a
consolidated entity, the
fact that the holding company is incorporated in the same
jurisdiction as its
main banking subsidiary and the very large majority stake UBS
Group AG holds in
UBS AG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS
As UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs are equalised with UBS AG's, they
are sensitive to
the same factors as UBS AG's. UBS AG's VR and IDRs are primarily
based on the
bank's leading global wealth management and dominant domestic
retail and
corporate franchise, which should enable the bank to generate
robust
risk-adjusted returns. They also reflect adequate underlying
profitability,
solid funding and liquidity, strong capitalisation and improving
balance sheet
leverage.
UBS AG's ratings also factor in the bank's sizeable non-core and
legacy
portfolio and its exposure to litigation risk, both of which, in
our view, could
lead to some earnings volatility in the short to medium term.
The Stable Outlook
on UBS AG's Long-term IDR reflects our view that UBS's
profitability and its
capital buffer will be sufficiently strong to absorb expected
further
litigation-related charges.
UBS Group AG's VR and IDRs could be notched down from UBS AG's
ratings if double
leverage at the holding company increases above 120% or if the
role of the
holding company changes. Together with the creation of
separately capitalised
subsidiaries, over time further expected debt issuance by UBS
Group AG could
change the relative position of creditors of different group
entities, which
would be reflected in different entity ratings, including the
holding company's
VR and IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UBS Group AG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
view that support from the Swiss authorities for the holding
company is
possible, but cannot be relied on, primarily because of the
holding company's
low systemic importance and our expectation that the holding
company's funding
will predominantly be composed of liabilities that can be bailed
in. The SRF is
at 'No Floor', and we do not expect any changes given regulatory
developments
aimed at reducing government support for even large and complex
banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -HYBRID SECURITIES
The Tier 1 subordinated notes are AT1 instruments with fully
discretionary
interest payments and are subject to a full and permanent
write-off on breach of
a consolidated 5.125% (for the 'low-trigger' notes) or 7% (for
the 'high-trigger
notes') common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which is calculated
on a 'phase-in'
basis. Fitch has assigned the same expected rating to the
'high-trigger' and the
'low-trigger' notes.
The rating of the securities, under Fitch's 'Assessing and
Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' criteria, is five notches
below UBS Group
AG's 'a' VR, in line with Fitch's criteria for assigning ratings
to hybrid
instruments. The securities are notched twice for loss severity
to reflect the
full and permanent write-off of the notes on a breach of the
CET1 ratio trigger,
and three times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. We expect that any coupon omission on
the
'high-trigger' and 'low-trigger' instruments would occur at the
same time. Under
the terms of the securities, the issuer will be prohibited from
making interest
payments if the amount of distributable items at UBS Group AG is
insufficient,
if UBS Group AG is not in compliance with minimum capital
adequacy requirements,
or if the regulator requires the group not to make payments. We
expect a
heightened risk of non-payment of interest should UBS Group AG's
consolidated
CET1 ratio fall below 10%, the level that the group will be
required to meet
from 1 January 2019.
At end-2014, UBS Group AG reported a 13.4% fully loaded CET1
ratio, which is the
strongest in its peer group. At the same date, its phase-in CET1
ratio, which is
relevant for triggering a write-down, stood at 19.5%, providing
a buffer of
about CHF22bn before the group would breach a 10% CET1 ratio.
The group targets
a 13% full loaded CET1 ratio and a 10% stressed CET1 ratio
(using an internal
stress test).
Fitch expects to assign 50% equity credit to the AT1 notes with
a 5.125% CET1
ratio trigger and 100% equity credit to the notes with a 7% CET1
ratio trigger.
The equity credit reflects their full coupon flexibility, their
permanent nature
and their subordination to all senior creditors. The higher
equity credit
assigned to the notes with a 7% CET1 ratio trigger reflects
Fitch's view that
they can be converted into common equity well before the bank
would become
non-viable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -HYBRID SECURITIES
As the securities are notched down from UBS Group AG's VR, their
rating is
primarily sensitive to any change to the VR. The securities'
rating is also
sensitive to changes in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in UBS Group AG's VR. This may reflect a change in
capital management
in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for
example.
UBS AG's ratings are not affected by today's rating actions (for
more
information on the bank's key rating drivers and sensitivities
see "Fitch
Affirms UBS AG at 'A'; Outlook Stable" dated 25 November 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS Group AG
Long-term IDR: assigned 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned 'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned 'a'
Support Rating: assigned '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned 'No Floor'
Tier 1 Subordinated Notes ('High-Trigger'): assigned 'BB+(EXP)'
Tier 1 Subordinated Notes ('Low-Trigger'): assigned 'BB+(EXP)'
