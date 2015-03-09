(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
compendium on its
Insurance Roadshow 2015, bringing together the presentations
from our series of
seminars across major European insurance markets in January
2015.
The document contains links to the presentations, related
research and video
clips of some of the speakers outlining Fitch's views.
In most European life insurance markets the sector outlook is
negative,
reflecting the threat to earnings from prolonged low interest
rates. The sector
outlook for global reinsurance is also negative, reflecting soft
pricing, which
is likely to be exacerbated by the influx of alternative capital
into the
market. However, most of the insurers and reinsurers we rate
have Stable
Outlooks, with ratings typically underpinned by strong capital
and business
diversification.
The compendium 'Insurance Roadshow 2015' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Turner
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1442
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
