(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Insurance Roadshow 2015 here LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a compendium on its Insurance Roadshow 2015, bringing together the presentations from our series of seminars across major European insurance markets in January 2015. The document contains links to the presentations, related research and video clips of some of the speakers outlining Fitch's views. In most European life insurance markets the sector outlook is negative, reflecting the threat to earnings from prolonged low interest rates. The sector outlook for global reinsurance is also negative, reflecting soft pricing, which is likely to be exacerbated by the influx of alternative capital into the market. However, most of the insurers and reinsurers we rate have Stable Outlooks, with ratings typically underpinned by strong capital and business diversification.