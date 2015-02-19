(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBIA, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the ratings
of most
Colombian food companies to remain stable during 2015, despite a
slowdown of
economic activity, according to a new report published today.
Pressures from rising inflation, the depreciation of the
Colombian peso, and a
slowdown in consumer activity should be offset by strong brand
positioning, as
well as operational and product diversification. Lower commodity
prices will
also give some cushion to most companies in the sector.
Several Colombian food companies have limited leverage headroom,
as a result of
debt-funded merger and acquisition activity. Downgrades are more
likely to be
linked to significant debt-financed acquisitions than to
weakening economic
activity.
The full report 'Outlook 2015: Colombian Food' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook:
Colombian Food (Leverage
with Limited Headroom)
here
