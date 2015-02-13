(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit
Realkredit AS's
(A/Stable/F1) planned issue of additional Tier 1 notes an
expected rating of
'BB+(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
resettable
additional Tier 1 instruments with a call option after just
above five years.
The notes are subject to temporary write-down if the common
equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio of Nykredit Realkredit and/or Nykredit Realkredit Group
and/or Nykredit
Holding Group falls below 7.125%, and any coupon payments may be
cancelled at
the discretion of the bank.
The expected rating is five notches below Nykredit Realkredit's
'a' Viability
Rating (VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing
and rating bank
subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the
notes' higher
expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
(two notches) and
higher non-performance risk (three notches) given the fully
discretionary coupon
payments. Nykredit Realkredit's large capital buffer above the
7.125% CET1
trigger and regulatory minimum capital ratios is sufficient to
limit the
notching for non-performance risk to three (which could
otherwise result in
wider notching).
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched from Nykredit Realkredit's VR, their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to a change in this rating. The notes'
rating is also
sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of
the probability
of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured
in Nykredit
Realkredit's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
