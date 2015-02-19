(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bermuda Market (Re)insurance
Dashboard
here
CHICAGO, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
Dashboard Report for
the Bermuda (re)insurance sector, summarising yearend financial
performance for
a group of 15 publicly traded entities with Bermuda operations.
The Bermuda Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard highlights recent
market trends,
including increased M&A activity, continued profitability in
2014, with low
catastrophe losses and favourable reserve development, slight
growth in both
premiums written and shareholders' equity and flat to reduced
pricing trends.
Fitch expects profitability to deteriorate as prices continue to
fall and terms
and conditions weaken in 2015 across a wide range of lines. In
addition, the
recent increase in M&A could spark further activity in 2015 as
difficult market
conditions promote consolidation pressure.
The 'Bermuda Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.