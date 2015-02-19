(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bermuda Market (Re)insurance Dashboard here CHICAGO, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a Dashboard Report for the Bermuda (re)insurance sector, summarising yearend financial performance for a group of 15 publicly traded entities with Bermuda operations. The Bermuda Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard highlights recent market trends, including increased M&A activity, continued profitability in 2014, with low catastrophe losses and favourable reserve development, slight growth in both premiums written and shareholders' equity and flat to reduced pricing trends. Fitch expects profitability to deteriorate as prices continue to fall and terms and conditions weaken in 2015 across a wide range of lines. In addition, the recent increase in M&A could spark further activity in 2015 as difficult market conditions promote consolidation pressure. The 'Bermuda Market (Re)Insurance Dashboard' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.