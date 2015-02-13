(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the
profit warning issued
by Want Want China Holdings Limited (Want Want, A-/Stable) on
its 2014 results
has no immediate impact on its ratings as the underlying
operational weakness is
a temporary rather than sustained phenomenon.
Want Want expects its profits to record a mid to high
single-digit decline.
Fitch believes that Want Want's soft operational data are due to
the seasonal
factor of the Chinese New Year timing, sluggish gift pack sales
from China's
ongoing anti-corruption campaign, increasingly intensifying
competition in the
dairy sector and high milk powder input cost in 2014. However,
with the easing
of imported milk powder price from 4Q14, Want Want's margin
should improve in
2015.
One of Want Want's key strengths that cannot be easily
replicated is its
exclusive nationwide distribution network of over 350 sales
offices and around
8,000 distributors for its food and beverage products. The
continuing refining
of the distribution system would lend support to its sales
recovery amid a
sluggish consumer environment. For instance, Want Want started
pushing less
popular products into smaller retail points of sales under
200sqm from end-2014.
Want Want's credit profile is still strongly supported by its
net cash position
since its IPO in 2008. Fitch believes this is a result of a
continuous positive
free cash flow, the company's history of organic growth and its
aversion to
acquisitions. Want Want's ratings are based on Fitch's view that
the company
will continue to maintain a net cash position.
