(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ZAO
Raiffeisenbank (RBRU), ZAO Citibank (ZCB) and ZAO UniCredit
Bank's (UCB)
Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb-' and Rosbank (RB), Rusfinance
Bank (RFB) and
DeltaCredit Bank's (DCB) VRs at 'bb+'. The review of the VRs
follows the
downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' on
9 January 2015.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed these banks' Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlooks. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
Following this rating action, RBRU, ZCB and UCB's VRs remain in
line with the
sovereign's IDRs, while those of RB, RFB and DCB are one notch
lower. The
affirmation of the VRs reflects Fitch's view that all these
banks' reasonable
financial metrics, stable liquidity positions, exposure to
generally better
quality Russian borrowers and low or manageable refinancing
risks result in
significant resilience to the more challenging operating
environment. At the
same time, downward pressure on these ratings has increased as a
result of the
weaker Russian economy, sharp rouble devaluation and increased
funding costs.
RBRU, ZCB and UCB remained profitable in 2014, with performance
underpinned by
below-peers' funding costs, solid operational efficiency and so
far moderate
credit risk costs reflecting solid asset quality metrics
(non-performing loans
(NPLs) ratios at low single digits at end-2014). The latter are
expected to
deteriorate in 2015 as credit risks have heightened both in the
corporate and
retail segments. This is also due to significant
foreign-currency lending at
RBRU and UCB (although largely transacted with hedged
borrowers), borrower
concentrations, sizeable real estate exposure (RBRU) and high
share of unsecured
retail and corporate lending. However, in Fitch's view, the
lending focus on
better-quality customers, the prudent underwriting standards
followed to date
and robust risk management controls should mitigate the impact
of growing asset
quality pressures.
Capital buffers are solid (Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios of
15%-16% for RBRU
and UCB at end-3Q14; end-2014 regulatory capital ratio of 15%
for ZCB), although
capital positions are pressured by upward devaluation of
FX-denominated assets.
This could be offset, though, through planned deleveraging
(RBRU) and/or
parental support (credit enhancement for existing exposures or
capital
injections). Liquidity positions were solid at end-2014,
although somewhat
undermined by high deposit concentrations at UCB, and deposit
funding at each of
the banks proved sticky during the market turbulence in December
2014.
Refinancing risks are limited, and parent bank funding is
moderate.
RB's 'bb+' VR reflects its generally low-risk corporate loan
book, at least
judging by the largest exposures, the healthy capital position
(Fitch estimates
the end-2014 FCC ratio at around 15%) and liquidity cushion, and
conservative
growth plans and management. The VR also takes into account weak
operating
efficiency, resulting in modest profitability (pre-impairment
profit equalled a
moderate annualised 3.5% of average loans in 1H14), and the weak
quality of the
legacy corporate loan portfolio, originated before SG's
management gained full
operational control over the bank. This portfolio continued to
generate
impairment charges in 2014 leading to additional pressure on
RB's bottom line,
although the remaining gross exposure to legacy lending was
equal to 4% of the
end-2014 corporate loan portfolio (down from 9% at end-2013),
and was 85%
covered by loan impairment reserves.
RFB's and DCB's 'bb+' VRs reflects the banks' resilient asset
quality, as
expressed by only moderate increases in credit losses to date,
robust
pre-impairment profit (equal to a moderate 3.6% and 5.5% of
average gross loans
in DCB and RFB, respectively, in 2014) and solid capitalisation
(FCC ratios of
22% at RFB and 25% at DCB at end-2014). However, at DCB,
regulatory capital is
only moderate and has been pressured by the inflation of
FX-denominated loans
(24% of the end-2014 loan portfolio), which are also a source of
additional
credit risk. On the negative side, the banks' VRs continue to
reflect still
significant, albeit decreasing, reliance on related party
funding (equal to 37%
and 29% of non-equity funding at RFB and DCB, respectively, at
end-2014). As a
mitigating factor, both banks have manageable maturity schedules
for their local
wholesale funding, although refinancing this in the current
market environment
could result in a significant increase in funding costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The VRs could be downgraded if the weaker operating environment
translates into
marked deterioration in the banks' asset quality and capital
metrics, or if
prospects for Russia's economy and macroeconomic stability
continue to
deteriorate significantly. The VRs of RBRU, ZCB and UCB would
also likely be
downgraded in the event of a sovereign downgrade.
Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the
country's economic
prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
DEBT RATINGS,
NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and debt ratings are
underpinned by potential
support they may receive from their foreign shareholders (for
further details
see 'Fitch Downgrades Russian Financial Institutions on
Sovereign Action', dated
16 January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
The banks' IDRs and, where assigned, senior debt ratings are
constrained by the
Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB-'. The Negative Outlooks reflect
the potential
for the banks to be downgraded further if Russia's sovereign
ratings are
downgraded and the Country Ceiling lowered. A significant
weakening of the
ability and/or propensity of parent banks to provide support
(not expected by
Fitch at present) could also result in downgrades of the
subsidiaries' ratings.
The affirmation of the entities' National Ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
they remain among the strongest credits in Russia. The Stable
Outlooks on the
National Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the creditworthiness
of Russian
issuers relative to each other would be unlikely to change
significantly in case
of a further sovereign downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
ZAO Raiffeisenbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-(EXP)'/ 'AAA(EXP)(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/ 'AAA(rus)'
ZAO Citibank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
ZAO UniCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Rosbank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at
'BBB-(emr)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F3'
Rusfinance Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
DeltaCredit Bank
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)'
Senior unsecured debt of DCB Finance Limited: affirmed at
'BBB-(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olga Ignatieva (RBRU, ZCB, UCB)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Alexander Danilov (RB)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Dmitry Vasiliev (RFB, DCB)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Dmitry Vasiliev (RB)
Director
+7 495 956 55 76
Sergey Popov (RBRU, ZCB, UCB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Alyona Plakhova (RFB, DCB)
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
