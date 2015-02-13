(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Thomas
Cook Finance plc's
issue of EUR400m fixed-rate senior notes due 2021 a senior
unsecured rating of
'B+'/'RR3'.
The fixed-rate notes are guaranteed by Thomas Cook Group plc
(TCG; B/Stable).
The rating is one notch higher than the IDR due to expected good
recovery
prospects under a going concern scenario. The notes rank pari
passu with TCG's
existing bank debt and senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will
be used to
pre-fund the company's EUR400m 6.75% notes due in 2015.
Concurrent with the bond
issue will be the cancellation of the additional bank facility
that was arranged
in May 2013 to support the repayment of the EUR400m 2015 bond.
Fitch affirmed TCG and the senior unsecured notes (B+/RR3)
issued by Thomas Cook
Finance plc on 7 January 2015. The affirmation reflected
improved results in
FY14 and the significant further cost-cutting achieved, which
has led to
improved profitability.
For TCG's Key Rating Drivers, see the previous rating action
commentary dated 15
January 2015 at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- An enhanced EBIT margin of close to 4%
- Positive free cash flow generation
- Improved interest cover and lease-adjusted FFO gross leverage
(including
GBP700m for working changes) below 5.0x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Deterioration in EBIT margin below 2.5%, reflecting increased
competition
- Liquidity headroom below GBP200m
- Increase in FFO gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch) above
7.0x
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Ishani Goonasekera
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1509
Supervisory Analyst
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 20 3530 1718
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
