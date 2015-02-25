(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Rising macroeconomic headwinds in
2015 are not
likely to be a significant threat to Singaporean banks' credit
profiles, says
Fitch Ratings.
The agency believes that cyclical risks to the operating
environment for
Singaporean banks are rising, notwithstanding the largely stable
2014 financial
results released earlier this month. The ongoing domestic
property market
correction and slowing economic growth - both in Singapore and
other key
regional markets - are likely to continue weighing on asset
quality and
profitability. Lower commodity prices, if sustained, may also
add to pressures
in light of potential negative knock-on effects on key countries
and sectors of
operation such as Malaysia and Indonesia, even as Singaporean
banks have limited
direct upstream exposures.
Regional expansion remains a long-term strategy for the three
local banks - DBS
Group, UOB and OCBC - and will weigh on their credit profiles.
Overall loan
exposure outside of Singapore has continued to rise to around
53% of total gross
loans as of end-2014, up from 49% at end-2013. This was driven
partly by OCBC's
acquisition of Hong Kong-based Wing Hang Bank, which was
completed in August
2014.
Credit costs for Singaporean banks are likely to continue rising
from the
current cyclical lows, owing to the aforementioned risks and
loan-book seasoning
after a period of rapid growth in recent years. Nonetheless,
Fitch expects the
impact to be manageable, considering the banks' strong capital
buffers, adequate
profitability, reasonable loan-loss reserves and proven
management track
records. The average NPL ratio for the three domestic
Singaporean banks remains
low at under 1%.
Capital positions are likely to stay healthy, supported by the
authorities'
track record of implementing capital requirements higher than
global norms. This
will help to underpin the banks' credit profiles through an
expected cyclical
downturn. Fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios ranged
from 10.6% to
12.6%, with the Fitch Core Capital ratio at 10.8%-12.9% for the
three local
banks.
Notably, too, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is likely to
finalise the list
of domestic systematically important banks (D-SIBs) this year.
D-SIBs will be
required to maintain an additional 2pp of CET1 capital above
Basel III minimum
requirements. The new regulations should not pose a major
challenge for
Singaporean banks.
Singaporean banks are also in a good position to comply with the
new liquidity
coverage ratios, which will be phased in from 2015, given their
strong domestic
deposit franchises. Average loan/deposit ratios remain largely
stable at 86% at
end-2014.
