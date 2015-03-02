(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Homebuilders: Ratings
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published a new report
on the key peer comparator elements for the China Homebuilders
sector.
The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating
in the sector
into a 'natural rating territory' based on Fitch's view of the
inherent risk
profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile
generally does not
stray too far from this rating range.
After assessing the operating environment, then management and
corporate
governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors
for given rating
levels. Sector-specific key factors include Customer
Recognition, Scale,
Operational Depth and Sales Efficiency. Finally, three financial
profile factors
help capture financial attributes commensurate with particular
rating
categories.
The report, entitled 'China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator
Companion' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link
above. This report
should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating
Navigators for
Corporates' report dated Nov. 5, 2014 and the 'China
Homebuilders Ratings
Navigator Reference File' dated Feb. 26, 2015.
For more information, please visit
corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.
Contact:
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+65 6796 7233
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
