(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report on the key peer comparator elements for the Asia-Pacific real estate sector. The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating in the sector into a "natural rating territory" based on Fitch's view of the inherent risk profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile generally does not stray too far from this rating range. After assessing the operating environment, then management and corporate governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific factors for given rating levels. Sector-specific key factors include Property Portfolio, Rental Income Risk Profile, Asset-Liability Matching and Access to Capital. Finally, three financial profile factors help capture financial attributes commensurate with particular rating categories. The report, entitled "Asia-Pacific Real Estate: Ratings Navigator Companion" is available at www.fitchratings.com. This report should be read in conjunction with the "Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates" report dated 5 November 2014 and the "Asia-Pacific Real Estate Ratings Navigator Reference File" dated 15 April 2015.