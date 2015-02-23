(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Danish Krone Peg Defence Looks
Credible, but
Carries Risks
here
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Steps by the Danish authorities to
maintain the
euro-krone peg reflect a very strong commitment to a fixed
exchange rate, and
support Fitch Ratings' view that the peg will not be abandoned.
Defending the
peg avoids the potential disruption of a revaluation or float,
but carries its
own risks.
Danmarks Nationalbank cut its interest rate on certificates of
deposit for the
fourth time this year, to -0.75%, on 5 February. The central
bank has also
increased its purchases of foreign exchange in the market, and
the Ministry of
Finance has suspended bond issuance until further notice on the
central bank's
recommendation. But it is not yet clear what further actions the
authorities
might have to take.
Accumulating reserves generates positive carry for the central
bank (at current
interest rates), but increases the risk of a negative valuation
impact at a
later date if the peg is not maintained indefinitely. Negative
deposit rates
could also reduce bank profitability by reducing net interest
margins, as they
will be difficult to pass on to retail depositors. More broadly,
there is a risk
that monetary easing to defend the peg will result in a build-up
of credit risk
in the financial system.
If the peg were abandoned, sharp krone appreciation would also
carry risks. The
impact would vary across sectors. Our full report 'Danish Krone
Peg Defence
Looks Credible, But Carries Risks' is available to subscribers
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link.
Contact:
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1045
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.