(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 17 (Fitch) American Express' (AXP, 'A+' Outlook Stable) decision not to renew its U.S. co-brand relationship with Costco Wholesale Corporation (Costco, 'A+', Outlook Positive) adds earnings pressure to the company's existing near-term challenges, according to Fitch Ratings. AXP currently faces lackluster global economic growth, normalizing credit performance, elevated regulatory risk, and a strengthening U.S. dollar, among others. However, AXP's loss of the Costco relationship does not have an immediate rating impact given the company's continued strong franchise, spend-centric business model, leading market position in the payments industry, strong relative credit performance, consistent profitability, diverse funding base, ample liquidity, and strong risk-adjusted capitalization. Fitch had anticipated the possibility of the termination of the U.S. Costco relationship, given the termination of AXP's co-branding relationship with Costco Canada last year and heightened competition for co-brand relationships more broadly. Longer-term rating implications will be influenced by AXP's ability to defend its franchise and invest and grow other businesses while maintaining strong relative operating performance over time. Extending the Costco relationship would have likely required substantial concessions from AXP. Fitch views AXP's decision not to renew such an important relationship as an understandable outcome when seeking to balance long-term economic value and short-term results. Although near-term earnings will be pressured, Fitch believes AXP's strong franchise, spend-centric business model and leading market position in the payments industry position it well to achieve its long-term operating performance targets. Last Thursday, AXP announced that its co-brand partnership with Costco U.S. would not be renewed after it expires on March 31, 2016. The announcement follows the termination of AXP's co-brand program with Costco Canada and reflects the company's decision last year to conduct a broader review of its existing co-brand relationships. As part of its review, the company accelerated contract renewal discussions with several of its co-brand partners well in advance of their expiration dates. Despite the loss of the Costco relationship, AXP has been able to reach new multi-year agreements with several important co-brand partnerships including Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. ('BBB', Outlook Stable), Cathay Pacific and Delta Airlines ('BB', Outlook Positive), which represented AXP's largest airline co-brand loan portfolio at year-end 2013. AXP's other notable co-brand programs include relationships with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. ('B', Outlook Stable). Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that AXP and JetBlue were not renewing their co-brand relationship. However, this has yet to be publicly confirmed by AXP or JetBlue. AXP expects the loss of the Costco U.S. contract to have a negative impact on earnings and revenue growth in 2015 and 2016. However, the company reiterated its long-term earnings per share growth target of between 12% and 15% beginning in 2017. Fitch believes AXP has a number of other investment opportunities including within consumer and small business payments, prepaid products, global network services (GNS) bank partnerships, and new co-brand relationships which could help offset long-term loss of earnings from the Costco relationship. According to AXP, the Costco U.S. co-brand product accounted for approximately 8% of worldwide billed business in 2014 although approximately 70% of total spending on the card occurred outside of Costco warehouses. AXP believes the high spend volume outside of Costco warehouses indicates that these cardmembers have a strong affinity to the AXP brand as well as Costco. AXP expects to slowly begin offering these customers new products in order to retain a portion of the high volume of out of store spending. Furthermore, the Costco U.S. co-brand portfolio accounted for roughly 20% of AXP's worldwide loans and 10% of worldwide cards in force. As it relates to regulatory capital levels, AXP expects the lost earnings to be offset by the decline in loans. 