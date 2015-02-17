(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd will be
hosting its second
Sovereign & Banking Roundtable on Thursday, 26 February 2015,
between 8.00am -
2.00pm at the Balmoral Ballroom, The Kingsbury Hotel, 48
Janadhipathi Mawatha,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Fitch is honoured to have as the Roundtable's special guest
Arjuna Mahendran,
Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as well as leading
market
participants in Sri Lanka, including issuers, investors, and
bankers.
Fitch's senior analysts will discuss the latest developments
affecting bank and
sovereign credits in Sri Lanka, the Asia-Pacific region, and
globally. This will
include presentations from Ambreesh Srivastava, Head of South &
Southeast Asia
Financial Institutions, and Sagarika Chandra, Associate
Director, Asia-Pacific
Sovereigns.
The event will also feature panel discussions on banks and
sovereigns with
Fitch's analysts and leading representatives from the
government, finance, and
corporate sectors in Sri Lanka.
Please contact Ruani Goonetilleke at
ruani.goonetilleke@fitchratings.com or
Kyoshi Quyn at
Kyoshi.quyn@fitchratings.com if you would like to attend. They
can be reached
alternatively at +94 11 2541 900.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.