(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd will be hosting its second Sovereign & Banking Roundtable on Thursday, 26 February 2015, between 8.00am - 2.00pm at the Balmoral Ballroom, The Kingsbury Hotel, 48 Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Fitch is honoured to have as the Roundtable's special guest Arjuna Mahendran, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as well as leading market participants in Sri Lanka, including issuers, investors, and bankers. Fitch's senior analysts will discuss the latest developments affecting bank and sovereign credits in Sri Lanka, the Asia-Pacific region, and globally. This will include presentations from Ambreesh Srivastava, Head of South & Southeast Asia Financial Institutions, and Sagarika Chandra, Associate Director, Asia-Pacific Sovereigns. The event will also feature panel discussions on banks and sovereigns with Fitch's analysts and leading representatives from the government, finance, and corporate sectors in Sri Lanka. Please contact Ruani Goonetilleke at ruani.goonetilleke@fitchratings.com or Kyoshi Quyn at Kyoshi.quyn@fitchratings.com if you would like to attend. They can be reached alternatively at +94 11 2541 900. Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.