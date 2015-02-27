(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse
Francaise de
Financement Local's (CAFFIL) Obligations Foncieres (OF; French
legislative
covered bonds) at 'AA'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has revised CAFFIL's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) assessment
of the liquidity
gap and systemic risk component to 'moderate high' from
'moderate'. The overall
D-Cap analysis for the programme remains unchanged at 'moderate
high', as it is
driven by the weakest assessment of the D-Cap components.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OF rating is based on the Long-Term IDR of CAFFIL's parent,
Societe de
Financement Local (SFIL; AA-/Stable) and the IDR uplift of 1
assigned to the
programme. This results in a floor for the OF rating on a
probability of default
(PD) basis of 'AA', irrespective of the actual
overcollateralisation (OC)
protection available to the OF. As a result, the 'AA' breakeven
OC has been set
at the legal minimum for SCF, at 5%.
In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC
applicable to the
programme. The agency notes that the 5% OC is unlikely to be
sufficient for
maintaining the 'AA' rating of the OF, should the reference IDR
of the programme
be downgraded.
Fitch's D-Cap assessment for CAFFIL - which reflects payment
interruption risk -
does not currently drive the rating of the OF. The 'moderate
high' overall D-Cap
assessment for the programme reflects the agency's view of
CAFFIL's privileged
derivatives and liquidity gaps and systemic risk components,
which are the
weakest of the D-Cap components in Fitch's analysis of the
programme.
Fitch believes that the notional exposure of CAFFIL to swap
counterparties -
whose collateralisation and replacement provisions are not in
line with Fitch's
applicable criteria - remains material. In addition, the
mark-to-market amount
due to these counterparties could lead to a liquidity stress for
the programme,
as termination payments rank pari passu with the OFs. CAFFIL is
heavily reliant
on maintaining highly liquid assets in its cover pool to meet
future liquidity
needs. The revised liquidity gaps and systemic risk assessment
to 'moderate
high' from 'moderate' reflects the higher potential strain on
liquidity from
these material swap termination payments.
The cover pool's large exposure to public sector loans and
public sector bonds
(94%) and specifically the heavy concentration of these assets
in France (77%),
is also a driver of the 'AA' rating of the OF. In a stress
scenario above the
French sovereign rating, Fitch models a default of the sovereign
and applies an
80% probability of default with minimal recoveries given default
to French
public-sector exposures, resulting in a high stressed expected
loss for the
cover pool in that scenario. In a stress scenario at or below
the level of the
French sovereign rating, Fitch models a low expected loss for
such French
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR of SFIL is downgraded by six
notches to 'BBB-' or
below; or (ii) an increase in Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF
rating above the
legislative OC level of 5% on which the agency relies in its
analysis; or (iii)
France is downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Stanislas de Bazelaire
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1648
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19
December 2014;
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated
16 February 2015; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 29 January 2015, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.