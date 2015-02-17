(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 17 (Fitch) A recently announced alliance between community bank consortium BancAlliance and peer-to-peer (P2P) lender Lending Club could introduce new risks to participating banks, but may also present an opportunity for these smaller banks to regain greater presence in the consumer lending segment, says Fitch Ratings. Complete details of the new partnership were not disclosed; therefore, a precise understanding of the risks and opportunities could take time to develop. As part of the alliance, participating banks may offer co-branded personal loans to their customers through the Lending Club platform, or purchase other Lending Club-originated loans. Loans will be underwritten utilizing Lending Club's proprietary credit decisioning and scoring models. Fitch sees participating banks purchasing loans in order to build customized loan portfolios tailored to their own risk appetite and return objectives. Fitch believes purchased loans may include those originated to existing customers of the bank, or other loans originated through Lending Club, but outside the bank's main footprint. Fitch believes that rapid expansion in new product areas such as P2P lending could pose risks to community banks if oversight of the underwriting standards and servicing process proves inadequate. For purchased loans, Fitch believes banks would assume the credit risk and would have limited recourse to Lending Club in the event that purchased loans do not perform as expected. Banks could improve portfolio geographic diversity and reduce concentration by purchasing loans originated outside of their footprint. However, this could introduce incremental compliance, litigation and regulatory risks, while providing limited benefits to their local franchise presence. Fitch sees the possibility that the strategic interests of community banks and Lending Club may diverge over time. For example, Lending Club's business model, like most P2P lenders, is highly dependent on origination volume, and the company could potentially begin to loosen underwriting standards to drive incremental volume and revenue growth. Origination fees accounted for 88% of Lending Club's total net revenues in 2013. The community banks will be able to diversify their balance sheets by expanding their products to include personal loans on a cost-efficient basis, which may have an incremental positive impact on customer relationships when the bank is purchasing the loan of a customer. Smaller banks have been unable to compete with the efficiencies of the largest U.S. banks in many consumer areas. As a result, many community banks have become overly concentrated in commercial and industrial (C&I) lending. We estimate that consumer loans make up only about 5% of the community banking segment's overall loan portfolios, as of year-end 2014. Growth from participation in the Lending Club program is not expected to significantly alter small banks' loan mixes quickly. From Lending Club's perspective, the alliance enables the company to expand its origination channels and diversify its funding sources by accessing the stable, lower cost deposits of community banks while also gaining access to their loyal customer base. Overall, the relative credit performance of P2P loans over time and through a full economic cycle will be a critical factor in determining the longer term success of these alliances and P2P lending more broadly. 