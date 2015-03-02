(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
, March 02 (Fitch) Russian corporate liquidity is
generally adequate
across Fitch Ratings' portfolio, thanks in part to a rapid
response to signs of
an economic slowdown in Q413, which led companies to focus on
deleveraging.
Seven of 55 rated Russian corporates could experience liquidity
pressure in
2015, with consumer companies relatively poorly covered by
available liquidity
sources. Our ratings already reflect where liquidity is weak and
no remedies are
available.
The findings are discussed in our report "Russian Corporate
Liquidity 2015",
published today, which tests the capacity of rated corporates to
repay their
debt obligations in 2015 and 2016. The study found a further 16
companies have
not fully covered their 2016 liquidity needs. But this is far
enough in the
future to give them a number of options, particularly capex
cuts. Russian
corporates are already urgently reviewing their investment plans
following the
sharp fall in the rouble late last year.
Three of the seven companies with refinancing needs in 2015 are
consumer
companies - O'KEY Group (B+/Stable), Agri Business Miratorg
(B/Positive) and
Sodrugestvo Group (B/Negative). The other four are Sukhoi Civil
Aircraft
(BB-/Negative), Rostelecom (BBB-/Negative), RusHydro
(BB+/Negative) and
Sovcomflot (BB-/Stable). Each has its own distinct situation,
but none face
burning liquidity issues that cannot be addressed.
Domestic banks will remain the key funding source for Russian
corporates while
the Eurobond market is effectively closed to most Russian
issuers, foreign banks
are sharply cutting exposure and the Russian bond market remains
moribund. The
banks will be reliant on the state and the Central Bank of
Russia for funding
and capital to maintain their lending capacity.
We believe substantial new funding for corporates is unlikely,
but domestic
banks should be able to at least roll over existing debt. Rouble
lending is
likely to be sufficient to help corporates repay their FX debt
as long as the FX
market in Russia remains functional.
